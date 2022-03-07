Matthew F Smith

Matthew F SmithManaging Editor and Senior Producer, Vermont Edition
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
Matthew studied English and journalism at Villanova University in Villanova, Pa., where he wrote for the school newspaper and other school publications. He taught English as a Second Language for several years in China and the U.S. before pursuing a career in journalism.
-
This hour, Vermont Edition turns the mic over to Myra Flynn's reporting on the Asian American experience in Vermont.
-
This hour, host Connor Cyrus explores the idea of class in Vermont, how Vermonters understand it and talk about it, and the ways some are seeking to overcome class divisions.
-
This hour, host Connor Cyrus speaks to Vermont hunters about their traditions and tips as deer season opens.
-
This hour, Vermont Edition hears from multiple Vermont veterans as they share stories of military service and the transition to civilian life.
-
This hour, Vermont Edition speaks with winners of the major federal and state races from the 2022 midterm election.
-
Should political ads be allowed on social media? Podcast 'The Last Archive' asks a Vermont high school to judgeVermont Edition features a portion of The Last Archive, a podcast where a recent episode asked Vermont high school students to decide if political ads were "true enough" to post on social media.
-
Still waiting to bubble in that ballot? Check out highlights from Vermont Public's midterm election debates.
-
Host Mikaela Lefrak talks to four CCV-Montpelier students about their priorities this election season.
-
This hour, Vermont Edition hears from Sec. of State Jim Condos and town clerks from across Vermont on the eve of the 2022 midterm election.
-
VTDigger reporter on Republican Liam Madden's 'paper donations' that helped launch his Congressional raceThis hour, host Mikaela Lefrak speaks with political reporter Sarah Mearhoff about her reporting on campaign contributions to Republican nominee for Vermont's US House seat, Liam Madden.