Homelessness & Housing

Lexi Krupp is Vermont Public's Upper Valley/Northeast Kingdom reporter, focusing on housing and health care. Learn more about Lexi's coverage and get in touch here.
This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak looks at short-term rentals like Airbnb and VRBO, what role they play in Vermont's housing market and efforts locally and statewide to regulate the short-term rental industry.
In two Vermont cities, there’s prime downtown real estate that could become much-needed housing. But these vacant lots in Burlington and Newport have languished for years, and it’s unclear if anything will change in the near future.
Two dozen low-income, mostly refugee families will not be kicked out of their homes in Winooski after their landlords, Rick and Mark Bove, abruptly changed their plans. The reversal comes a month after the Boves sent eviction notices to all their Winooski tenants, telling them to leave the property by the end of June in order to accommodate “major renovations.”
City officials and housing groups are asking lawmakers to enact stronger protections for tenants following a prominent landlord’s plan to evict 24 low-income, mostly refugee families from an apartment complex in Winooski.
Rick and Mark Bove want to evict 24 low-income, mostly refugee families from an apartment complex in Winooski and plan to raise rents to market rate, causing panic among tenants and alarming city officials.
This hour, Vermont Edition hears from Vermonters struggling to buy a home, speaks with housing experts on what's behind the surge in housing demand, and explores creative ways some Vermont communities are trying to address the housing problem.
Vermont has doled out more than $50 million in rental assistance to more than 8,400 households since April. VPR spoke with an administrator to check in on the program, which has been criticized for not distributing money fast enough.
The past week’s temperatures have dipped below 0 degrees Fahrenheit, making life even more dangerous for thousands of Vermonters experiencing homelessness. And more arctic temperatures are on the way: the National Weather Service in Burlington warns that dangerously cold wind chills are expected tonight through Saturday.
The bill would give most New Hampshire tenants facing eviction due to repairs, renovations or a property sale more time to find a new place.
The first week of the new legislative session is wrapping up, and this hour, we're checking in with political journalists about what to expect in policies and bills related to the state's workforce, pensions, budgets, Vermont's COVID-19 response, and more.