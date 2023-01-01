Channels & Frequencies

Loading...

If you are experiencing reception issues with any of Vermont Public's stations, or if you're looking for assistance finding the best station for your area, please contact us.

Translators are lower-power frequencies designed to pick up radio signals from existing transmitters and extend them. They provide better signals in concentrated areas that have had no — or weak — reception. Translators have call signs with six characters, including numbers, e.g. W258AW.

Hear Vermont Public, Vermont Public Classical and the BBC on HD radio

If you live in the above radio coverage areas for either Vermont Public or Vermont Public Classical, you may be able to use an HD radio to hear the digital broadcasts of Vermont Public, Vermont Public Classical and the BBC. For example, if you have receive 107.9 FM with a traditional radio, you can use an HD radio to hear near-CD quality broadcasts of Vermont Public, Vermont Public Classical and the BBC all from that 107.9 FM frequency. Learn more or contact us if you have questions.