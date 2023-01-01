© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Channels & Frequencies

Find your Vermont Public channels and frequencies, including Vermont Public, Vermont Public Classical and more. Check here for up-to-date transmitter status, HD availability and coverage maps.

Loading...

Report reception issues
If you are experiencing reception issues with any of Vermont Public's stations, or if you're looking for assistance finding the best station for your area, please contact us.

* What's a translator?
Translators are lower-power frequencies designed to pick up radio signals from existing transmitters and extend them. They provide better signals in  concentrated areas that have had no — or weak — reception. Translators have call signs with six characters, including numbers, e.g. W258AW.

Coverage maps
View, download and printable PDF versions of our coverage maps.

Radio - News | Radio - Classical | Television - Main

Hear Vermont Public, Vermont Public Classical and the BBC on HD radio
If you live in the above radio coverage areas for either Vermont Public or Vermont Public Classical, you may be able to use an HD radio to hear the digital broadcasts of Vermont Public, Vermont Public Classical and the BBC. For example, if you have receive 107.9 FM with a traditional radio, you can use an HD radio to hear near-CD quality broadcasts of Vermont Public, Vermont Public Classical and the BBC all from that 107.9 FM frequency. Learn more or contact us if you have questions.

Channel finder

Regional cable providers

Cable SystemMain Channel in HDMain Channel in SDPLUS+ Channel in HDPLUS+ Channel in SDCreate ChannelKids Channel
Burlington Telecom2066307 308306
Cable Communications (NY) 13    
Charter Spectrum7103 182183184
Comcast - Bennington System7337731 320321
Comcast - Brattleboro/Stratton System73311731 969970
Comcast - Burlington System7336731 320321
Comcast - Claremont, NH System7332726 320321
Comcast - Montpelier System7336731 320321
Comcast - Newport System7336731 320321
Comcast - Rutland System73322725 320321
Comcast - Wilmot NH, System7332726 969970
Duncan Cable71.111171.13 71.1571.14
KVVI (NY) 2 419538
Southern Vermont Cable80.31180.467.467.567.6
Stowe Cable System5077508665657
TDS-MCT (NH) 41    
Topsham Communications 33    
Trans-Video41111 175173174
VTel100221089899091
Waitsfield Cable2099352152140139
White Mountain Cablevision (NH) 11    

Québec

Cable SystemMain Channel in HDMain Channel in SD
Axion720Analog: 20Digital: 120
Bell Fibe TV1224224
Videotron 88

Broadcast (over-the-air) Channel Locations

Identifier / Transmitter locationMain Channel in HDPLUS+ Channel in HDCreate ChannelKids Channel
WETK - Burlington (UHF)33.133.233.333.4
WVTB - St. Johnsbury (UHF)20.120.220.320.4
WVER - Rutland (VHF)28.128.228.328.4
W30DM-D - Manchester/Mt. Equinox (UHF)30.130.230.330.4
WVTA - Ascutney (VHF)28.128.228.328.4
WVER - Mt. Pleasant/Williamstown (VHF)28.128.228.328.4
WVER - Brattleboro (VHF)28.128.228.328.4
W20EH-D - Pownal/Mt. Anthony (UHF)46.146.246.346.4