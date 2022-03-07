Made Here
Thursdays, 7:00 p.m.
Made Here brings you the important thoughts, ideas, and issues of our region. Films made by, and about your neighbors.
Most premieres become available to stream same time as broadcast (depending on license rights from producers). Episodes (premieres and repeats) broadcast on our main channel Thursdays 7:00 - 11:00 pm.
Latest Episodes
Narrated by SNL/Rick and Morty’s Chris Parnell, Yung Punx follows the Marlborough, MA-based, 8-12-year-old punk band Color Killer, who recently headlined the Warped Tour music festival while completing their album “Generation Z.” The film introduces a new generation to punk but mostly it’s about growing up and finding your family.