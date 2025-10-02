Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Made Here

'Building Hope': Giving a voice to the unhoused in Maine

Published October 2, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT

In this week's Made Here premiere, longtime Maine filmmaker Richard Kane looks at social issues in Bangor with the documentary Building Hope: Ending Homelessness.

B&W photo of a man by a STOP sign holding a carboard sign reading "HOMELESS PLEASE HELP"

This project gives a voice to the unhoused, sharing personal stories and experiences, along with potential solutions to this widespread issue.

"Building Hope: Ending Homlessness" premieres on Vermont Public's PBS station at 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 2nd, and is available now on demand.

