'Building Hope': Giving a voice to the unhoused in Maine

In this week's Made Here premiere, longtime Maine filmmaker Richard Kane looks at social issues in Bangor with the documentary Building Hope: Ending Homelessness.

This project gives a voice to the unhoused, sharing personal stories and experiences, along with potential solutions to this widespread issue.

"Building Hope: Ending Homlessness" premieres on Vermont Public's PBS station at 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 2nd, and is available now on demand.