Help & Frequently Asked Questions
Whether you have a question, comment, news tip or story idea, reception report, program request or a simple note letting us know how you're listening and watching—we want to hear your thoughts! Here are answers to our most frequently asked questions, and ways to get in touch if you need additional support from our audience services team.
How can I contact Vermont Public?
- Send us an email! We read every message we receive and share it with the appropriate staff members. (And, scroll down for answers and links to common questions; we might have what you need right here!)
- Tweet us @vermontpublic, or get in touch via Instagram @vermontpublic or on Vermont Public's Facebook page.
- Call us and leave a voicemail message at 1-800-639-2192.
- Our mailing address is: Vermont Public, 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446
- Main phone: 802-655-9451
- Fax: 802-655-2799
Why did you change your name?
- In 2021, VPR and Vermont PBS joined together to better serve the many communities of Vermont and beyond. And now, we’re unified with a new name: Vermont Public. Like public parks, schools, and libraries, Vermont Public belongs to everyone and is a space that brings us together across difference — in person and online, as well as on TV and radio. We’re still everything you count on, but as Vermont Public, we can go wherever the future takes us, whether it’s listening, watching, reading, scrolling...or whatever comes next! You can learn more about our new name and brand here.
Membership
- Make a donation online, or call 800-639-6391 and select option 4.
- You can mail a check payable to Vermont Public to 365 Troy Ave., Colchester, VT 05446
- Update your existing sustaining membership.
- Learn about other ways to support Vermont Public
- Can I make a gift if I'm Canadian? Learn more about Canadian support here.
- If you have further questions concerning your membership, please email membership@vermontpublic.org or call 800-639-2192 and select option 4.
- If you are interested in sponsoring Vermont Public, learn more here, email sponsorship@vermontpublic.org or call 800-639-2192 and select option 6.
Programming help
- What's PBS Passport, how do I log in, and how do I use it? Find PBS help resources for Passport here or learn more and log in here.
- What program was I watching or listening to? When is my favorite show on? Check the radio schedule. Check the TV schedule.
- What was that song I just heard on the radio? Find playlists for music programs here.
- How can I watch Vermont Public in Canada? Learn how to access Vermont Public from Canada here.
News help
- Have a question or comment about an NPR news story or program? Get in touch with NPR.
- Where can I find a local story I just heard? Check out our local coverage, or listen to our latest newscast.
- Submit an anonymous news tip here.
- Submit a question or a story idea to our reporters.
Vermont Edition
- To contact Vermont Edition, email us at vermontedition@vermontpublic.org, tweet us @vermontedition or call during our live program at 800-639-2211.
Reception help
I lost radio reception suddenly—was that just me? Check our station status page.
- Trying to improve your radio reception? Check out our Guide To Good Reception.
- How do I re-scan on my TV? Find rescan resources here.
- Report a reception issue here, or call 800-639-2192 and select option 3.
Digital help
- I want to listen or watch online. Learn how to stream radio here. Learn how to stream TV here.
- How does the Replay stream work? Find more information here.
- I'm having trouble listening on my smart speaker. Find smart speaker commands here.