Support Vermont Public and get extended access to your favorite PBS shows and films!

Vermont Public Passport is a member benefit that provides extended access to PBS content.

Although most PBS programming is available to stream for free on your favorite device or smart TV, as a Passport member you can view many episodes after they expire for general viewing, or sometimes even before they episodes air on broadcast TV.

Did you miss the last episode of your favorite show? Want to binge the latest new series? Catch up on all your favorite shows via Passport

Vermont Public Members who give an annual gift of $60 or an ongoing gift (sustaining member) of $5 or more, receive benefit access to Vermont Public Passport as one way to thank you for your support.

Keeping reading below for how to become a member, or if you're already a member and need assistance using this benefit.

 

Already a Passport Member?

First time using Passport?
As a qualifying member, you should have recevied an activation code via email. If you have that code, click button to access page to enter that code.
Don't know your code?
If you don't know your activation code, click button to use the PBS passport member tool to look up your code.

Ready to start watching?
If you have already activated your code and are ready to watch on videos on the web, click button to access the video player. Then click the blue 'Sign In' button on top left. Once you are signed in, enjoy any Passport video (indicated by the distinctive compass icon).
Want to become a member and access Passport?

Use our donation form to become a member or change your contribution to qualify for the Passport benefit. If you need more help, please email hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.

