The home for Vermont Public's coverage of health care issues affecting the state of Vermont.
Lexi Krupp is Vermont Public's Upper Valley/Northeast Kingdom reporter, focusing on housing and health care. Learn more about Lexi's coverage and get in touch here.
Physicians must treat in line with patients' wishes and standards of care. Some medical ethicists say that abortion bans will force doctors to disregard these obligations in order to follow the law.
"The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion," Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the majority. The court's liberals warn that other rights could now be vulnerable.
Bodily autonomy is a principle of the disability rights movement. With the overturn of Roe v. Wade, people with disabilities worry about how they will be disproportionately affected.
The Supreme Court ruling on Friday says it is limited to abortion, but President Biden and advocates say same-sex marriage and contraception cases could also be at risk.
This hour, University of Vermont professors of political science and history talk with host Mikaela Lefrak about the Supreme Court's decision that reverses Roe v. Wade.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID in Vermont is holding fairly steady — and well below the peak this winter. But numbers aren’t the full story.
For the first time in half a century, states will likely decide whether abortion is legal within their borders. Some Vermonters remain opposed to abortion and would like to see stronger restrictions in place.
One clinic, Transhealth, marks its first anniversary with more than 1,000 patients.
Lauren MacAfee reviews the legal status of abortion in Vermont, and how it may change moving forward.
The Green Mountain Care Board rejected a request by UVM Health Network to raise its rates by 10 percent, and will only allow a reduced increase.