Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU, the NPR member station for the greater Washington, D.C. region. She hosted What's With Washington, a podcast exploring the quirks and mysteries of the D.C. region, and 51st, a podcast miniseries about D.C.'s fight for representation. Her reporting has aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. She has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.

Lefrak was formerly an editor at The New Republic, where she produced politics and culture podcasts. She has also worked as a producer at PRI’s The World and WGBH Boston, and served as an AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer in Oakland, California.

Lefrak is a graduate of Middlebury College, and received a master’s degree in broadcast journalism from Boston University. Outside of work, she loves watching baseball, playing softball, reading, biking and scouting out the best places in town to buy french fries.

