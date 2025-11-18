Members of Vermont's school redistricting task force respond to critiques

Vermont’s school redistricting task force is wrapping up its work. It was charged with creating multiple consolidated school district maps for the state, but what it’s come up with is a bit different from that original goal.

Last week, most members of the task force backed a proposal that would not force school districts to consolidate. Rather, districts would be incentivized to voluntarily merge. The proposal drew the rebuke of Governor Phil Scott, who said the task force failed to deliver the three maps it was supposed to complete.

Two members of the task force spoke about their process and the proposal on Vermont Edition: Rep. Edye Graning (D, Chittenden-3), a co-chair of the task force and a board member at the Mount Mansfield School District, and Jay Badams, a retired Upper Valley superintendent and one of the three task force members to develop the proposal.

