Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Members of Vermont's school redistricting task force respond to critiques

By Mikaela Lefrak
Published November 18, 2025 at 3:39 PM EST
Members of the Vermont School District Redistricting Task Force met for the first time in at the state office complex in Waterbury on Aug. 1, 2025. Its co-chairs are Sen. Martine Larocque Gulick (left) and Rep. Edye Graning, seen here speaking.
Brian Stevenson
/
Vermont Public
Rep. Edye Graning (second from left) co-chaired the Vermont School District Redistricting Task Force. It met for the first time on Aug. 1, 2025 (pictured). Its latest meeting was Nov. 10.

Vermont’s school redistricting task force is wrapping up its work. It was charged with creating multiple consolidated school district maps for the state, but what it’s come up with is a bit different from that original goal.

Last week, most members of the task force backed a proposal that would not force school districts to consolidate. Rather, districts would be incentivized to voluntarily merge. The proposal drew the rebuke of Governor Phil Scott, who said the task force failed to deliver the three maps it was supposed to complete.

Two members of the task force spoke about their process and the proposal on Vermont Edition: Rep. Edye Graning (D, Chittenden-3), a co-chair of the task force and a board member at the Mount Mansfield School District, and Jay Badams, a retired Upper Valley superintendent and one of the three task force members to develop the proposal.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Local NewsVermont EditionSchool ConsolidationEducation
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak