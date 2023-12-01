Music of the Season: Vermont Public’s holiday classical music stream
Can’t get enough holiday music? Check out Music for the Season, our new streaming station dedicated exclusively to holiday music. Curated by our local Vermont Public Classical hosts, tune in any time of day or night during the month of December to make your holiday activities even more joyful.
Here’s how to listen:
- To listen now, click the green play button. If you're on a computer, you'll see it at the top left of the screen. If you're on a mobile device, it will be located at the bottom left of the screen. Not seeing 'Holiday Stream'? Try opening the 'All Streams' tray and choosing 'Holiday Stream' from the options.
- Coming soon: Tap the listen tab in our app and then choose 'Holiday Stream' from the options.