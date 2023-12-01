Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Music of the Season: Vermont Public’s holiday classical music stream

Vermont Public
Published December 1, 2023 at 12:00 AM EST
Music notes on snowy background, text reads "Music for the Season"
Laura Nakasaka
/
Vermont Public

Can’t get enough holiday music? Check out Music for the Season, our new streaming station dedicated exclusively to holiday music. Curated by our local Vermont Public Classical hosts, tune in any time of day or night during the month of December to make your holiday activities even more joyful.

Here’s how to listen:

  • To listen now, click the green play button. If you're on a computer, you'll see it at the top left of the screen. If you're on a mobile device, it will be located at the bottom left of the screen. Not seeing 'Holiday Stream'? Try opening the 'All Streams' tray and choosing 'Holiday Stream' from the options.
  • Coming soon: Tap the listen tab in our app and then choose 'Holiday Stream' from the options.
Tags
About Us Holiday Programming
Latest Stories