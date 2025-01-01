Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Eye on the Sky: Vermont Weather

Eye on the Sky provides detailed weather information for Vermont and the surrounding region, powered by meteorologists from the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium in St. Johnsbury.

At a Glance

Detailed Forecast

About Eye on the Sky

Eye on the Sky is hosted by meteorologists Mark Breen, Lawrence Hayes and Megan Duncan from the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium in St. Johnsbury. The meteorologists gather information from various online sources and from a network of dedicated weather observers to produce accurate, local weather forecasts covering the tri-state region of Vermont, New Hampshire, and northern New York, as well as parts of southern Québec, and northern Massachusetts.

Find more detailed weather information from the Fairbanks Museum:

Get the Eye on the Sky forecast in your inbox every weekday alongside Vermont Public's latest news headlines. Sign up for The Frequency newsletter.

Inclement weather? See Vermont Public's live-updating list of school closings for Vermont and neighboring counties.

Podcast

Eye on the Sky forecasts air multiple times per day on Vermont Public's main and classical radio stations. All forecasts, including recreational forecasts, farm and garden forecasts, and Eye on the Night Sky stargazing segments, are also available in this podcast feed.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.