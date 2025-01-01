Eye on the Sky: Vermont Weather

About Eye on the Sky

Eye on the Sky is hosted by meteorologists Mark Breen, Lawrence Hayes and Megan Duncan from the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium in St. Johnsbury. The meteorologists gather information from various online sources and from a network of dedicated weather observers to produce accurate, local weather forecasts covering the tri-state region of Vermont, New Hampshire, and northern New York, as well as parts of southern Québec, and northern Massachusetts.

Find more detailed weather information from the Fairbanks Museum:

