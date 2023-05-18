Homegoings is a show that invites listeners to be a fly on the wall, privy to candid and genuine conversations about race.

Host and musician Myra Flynn explores themes that fearlessly straddle that line between necessary and uncomfortable, as she speaks with artists, experts and regular folks all over the country about their literal skin in the game — of everyday life. Homegoings is storytelling — with a heartbeat. No topic is off the table, and there’s no such thing as going “too deep.” These are the conversations that are our birthright to have, and the stories we are lucky to hear.

Video

Five video specials, recorded live at Spruce Peak Arts in February , premiere on Vermont Public's main TV channel and streaming online this spring. Tune in weekly starting June 15.

Podcast

A new Homegoings podcast launches July 20, with new episodes every other week. Subscribe now wherever you listen to podcasts.

Origins: Homegoings archive

Homegoings started in 2021 as a special series from Brave Little State , Vermont Public’s people-powered journalism podcast. The episodes below were produced from 2021-2023.

Meet Myra



Myra Flynn joined Vermont Public as an engagement producer in March 2021. Raised in Vermont, Myra is an accomplished musician who has come to know the lay of dirt-road land that much more intimately through touring both well-known and obscure stages all around the state and beyond. She also has experience as a teaching artist and wore many hats at the Burlington Free Press, including features reporter and correspondent, before her pursuits took her deep into the arts world. Prior to joining Vermont Public, Myra spent eight years in the Los Angeles music industry. Check out more stories from Myra .

Homegoings is a project of Vermont Public.