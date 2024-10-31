‘Where are the Black Goths in Vermont?’

This is the latest episode of Homegoings, a podcast that features fearless conversations about race, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the series here.

Loading...

Sign up for the Homegoings email newsletter for updates on new episodes, events and more. Sent every other week on Fridays.

Loading...

Kelemua Summa looks really cool. She has incredibly short hair, which she has bleached a radical shade of white blonde with matching eyebrows. The contrast of this bleached hair against her smooth dark skin, along with multiple facial piercings and completely black fit — is stunning! Her look is memorable. Especially in a state like Vermont which doesn't have a lot of Black folks. And it's even harder to find Black folks who dig into the "alternative" styling like she does.

Kelemua seemed like she might have a thing or two to say about the first Homegoings Shorty question that came our way. If you've been following our wind-down of season two of the show, you know that we put the call out to YOU, our homies, to send us your advice-based curiosities, that we'll do our best to answer while we are between seasons. This question comes to us from DonnCherie McKenzie, who has previously appeared on an episode of Homegoings about art and authenticity. This time, DonnCherie has a question about a very specific community she's been looking for in her home state.

"So where is the community of Black Goths here in Vermont?"

- DonnCherie McKenzie

Just in time for Halloween! Let's do it. Let's go goth!

Credits

This shorty was reported and edited by Myra Flynn and mixed by associate producer James Stewart. Myra Flynn composed the theme music and all other music is from Miles Hooper and Blue Dot Sessions. Elodie Reed is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings artist portrait .

We have more shorties and conversation coming in the weeks ahead so stay tuned!

To continue to be part of the Homegoings family:



Correction: This story was updated on 11/01/2024 at 10:30 a.m. to correct the spelling and pronunciation of Kelemua Summa's first name.