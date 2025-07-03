2025 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Homegoings
Homegoings cover art
Homegoings

The dad who writes honest letters to his son: Marc Pierre

By Myra Flynn
Published July 3, 2025 at 1:49 PM EDT

Marc Pierre is a Haitian American father currently living in Birmingham, Alabama who responded to the crushing anxiety of being Black in America with a child on the way — by writing about it. Marc wrote letters to his son Myles even before he was born. Today, he shares them on Substack with over 4,000 subscribers from around the world, many of them fathers — who come for the joy and stay for the vulnerability.

This is the latest episode of Homegoings, a podcast that features fearless conversations about race, and YOU are welcome here.

No matter what the future holds, Marc Pierre wants his son, Myles to know his father.
Photo: Marc Pierre
Graphic: Kaylee Mumford
Photo: Marc Pierre

Marc Pierre is a father of a 2-year-old named Myles. And like a lot of fathers, he worries. He worries about the usual: Changing diapers, childcare, working while parenting. But as a Black father in 2025, he also worries about the challenges of raising a Black boy in America.

Marc and Maya Pierre prepare for the birth of their son, Myles in 2023.
Ray & Alyssa Palumbo
Courtesy
Marc and Maya Pierre prepare for the birth of their son, Myles.

There are so many stereotypes and assumptions that come along with Black fatherhood. A big one being: That they aren’t around. That they’re absent by choice, locked up or worse — that they’re dead. And that part, the not being alive long enough to raise his son, Marc worries about that a lot.

“Yeah, I remember the day my son was born. There’s like a shift that happens when two becomes three. Like, hey what if he’s born and I’m not around to see it all through. And by ‘all through’ like, seeing him from 5, 10 and older.” - Marc Pierre
Marc Pierre
Courtesy
"Yeah, I remember the day my son was born. There's like a shift that happens when two becomes three. Like, hey what if he's born and I'm not around to see it all through. And by 'all through' like, seeing him from 5, 10 and older." - Marc Pierre

In this episode, Marc sits down with Myra Flynn to talk about how he channeled some of his fears into letters to Myles. At this point in his life, Marc has written more than 80 letters to him in both email form, and now on Substack under “Raising Myles”, where his letters are public for other fathers — fathers with fears like his, who can read them and maybe feel a little less alone. The letters of course, are also and always for Myles.

Marc Pierre is leaving a legacy of love for his son through letters on his Substack “Raising Myles.”
Marc Pierre
Courtesy
Marc Pierre is leaving a legacy of love for his son through letters on his Substack "Raising Myles."
I want to start something where even if, God forbid, I’m not here to see it all through, like I die, I can leave my son something that he knows who I am. That I love him. That I was present. I was here. And I’m worried about just not being able to leave a legacy. - Marc Pierre

Credits

This episode was hosted and reported by Myra Flynn with help from our associate producer James Stewart. Our producer/director is Mike Dunn and Aaron Edwards is our story editor. Myra composed the theme music with other music by Blue Dot Sessions. Kaylee Mumford are the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings artist portrait.

Thank you for listening. You can see a video version of this episode on our YouTube Channel.

To continue to be part of the Homegoings family:

Myra Flynn
Myra Flynn joined Vermont Public in March 2021 and is the Host and Executive Producer of Homegoings. Raised in Vermont, Myra Flynn is an accomplished musician who has come to know the lay of dirt-road land that much more intimately through touring both well-known and obscure stages all around the state and beyond. She also has experience as a teaching artist and wore many hats at the Burlington Free Press, including features reporter and correspondent, before her pursuits took her deep into the arts world. Prior to joining Vermont Public, Myra spent eight years in the Los Angeles music industry.
See stories by Myra Flynn