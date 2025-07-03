The dad who writes honest letters to his son: Marc Pierre

This is the latest episode of Homegoings, a podcast that features fearless conversations about race, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the show here.

Photo: Marc Pierre / Graphic: Kaylee Mumford No matter what the future holds, Marc Pierre wants his son, Myles to know his father.

Marc Pierre is a father of a 2-year-old named Myles. And like a lot of fathers, he worries. He worries about the usual: Changing diapers, childcare, working while parenting. But as a Black father in 2025, he also worries about the challenges of raising a Black boy in America.

Ray & Alyssa Palumbo / Courtesy Marc and Maya Pierre prepare for the birth of their son, Myles.

There are so many stereotypes and assumptions that come along with Black fatherhood. A big one being: That they aren’t around. That they’re absent by choice, locked up or worse — that they’re dead. And that part, the not being alive long enough to raise his son, Marc worries about that a lot.

Marc Pierre / Courtesy “Yeah, I remember the day my son was born. There’s like a shift that happens when two becomes three. Like, hey what if he’s born and I’m not around to see it all through. And by ‘all through’ like, seeing him from 5, 10 and older.” - Marc Pierre

In this episode, Marc sits down with Myra Flynn to talk about how he channeled some of his fears into letters to Myles. At this point in his life, Marc has written more than 80 letters to him in both email form, and now on Substack under “Raising Myles”, where his letters are public for other fathers — fathers with fears like his, who can read them and maybe feel a little less alone. The letters of course, are also and always for Myles.

Marc Pierre / Courtesy Marc Pierre is leaving a legacy of love for his son through letters on his Substack “Raising Myles.”

I want to start something where even if, God forbid, I’m not here to see it all through, like I die, I can leave my son something that he knows who I am. That I love him. That I was present. I was here. And I’m worried about just not being able to leave a legacy. - Marc Pierre

Credits

This episode was hosted and reported by Myra Flynn with help from our associate producer James Stewart. Our producer/director is Mike Dunn and Aaron Edwards is our story editor. Myra composed the theme music with other music by Blue Dot Sessions. Kaylee Mumford are the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings artist portrait .

