The dad who writes honest letters to his son: Marc Pierre

Marc Pierre is a Haitian American father currently living in Birmingham, Alabama who responded to the crushing anxiety of being Black in America with a child on the way — by writing about it. Marc wrote letters to his son Myles even before he was born. Today, he shares them on Substack with over 4,000 subscribers from around the world, many of them fathers — who come for the joy and stay for the vulnerability.
Marc Pierre is a father of a 2-year-old named Myles. And like a lot of fathers, he worries. He worries about the usual: Changing diapers, childcare, working while parenting. But as a Black father in 2025, he also worries about the challenges of raising a Black boy in America.
There are so many stereotypes and assumptions that come along with Black fatherhood. A big one being: That they aren’t around. That they’re absent by choice, locked up or worse — that they’re dead. And that part, the not being alive long enough to raise his son, Marc worries about that a lot.
In this episode, Marc sits down with Myra Flynn to talk about how he channeled some of his fears into letters to Myles. At this point in his life, Marc has written more than 80 letters to him in both email form, and now on Substack under “Raising Myles”, where his letters are public for other fathers — fathers with fears like his, who can read them and maybe feel a little less alone. The letters of course, are also and always for Myles.
I want to start something where even if, God forbid, I’m not here to see it all through, like I die, I can leave my son something that he knows who I am. That I love him. That I was present. I was here. And I’m worried about just not being able to leave a legacy. - Marc Pierre
Credits
This episode was hosted and reported by Myra Flynn with help from our associate producer James Stewart. Our producer/director is Mike Dunn and Aaron Edwards is our story editor. Myra composed the theme music with other music by Blue Dot Sessions. Kaylee Mumford are the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings artist portrait.
