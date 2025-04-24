A dancer’s journey toward loving her body
Marjani Forté-Saunders is a mother, choreographer, performer, community organizer and three-time Bessie Award winner. In this episode, Marjani speaks about the score a dancer’s body keeps, both on and off the stage. It’s a journey of acceptance, fearless expression and hard personal truths.
This is the latest episode of Homegoings, a podcast that features fearless conversations about race, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the show here.
Marjani Forté-Saunders is a dancer — some days. Other days she’s a choreographer, sweeping multiple Bessie Awards and touring the world, blessing stages with movement meant to move the needle for other artists – Black artists, like herself. Marjani is a wife to Everett Saunders: who we’ve featured on Homegoings before. Everett is a sound designer, working closely with Marjani, so the two of them hit the road together with their son, because Marjani is also a mother every day.
No matter what hat Marjani is wearing — mother, wife, dancer — each practice demands so much of something we all can too often take for granted… her body. Her strong, Black, award-winning body. So, what’s a dancer to do when your body betrays you?
Where is the opportunity to love ourselves? Because I wanted to dance all the time and I wanted to make a living from it. And up until this moment, when I joined Urban Bush Women, I was dying. I was not taking care of my body. I was not holding on to my food, to try to be an aesthetic. - Marjani Forté-Saunders
Credits
If you or someone you know is struggling with MS, the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America may be able to help. Call (800)532-7667, extension 154 or email MSquestions@mymsaa.org.
To access resources at the National Alliance for Eating Disorders call (866) 662-1235 or visit www.allianceforeatingdisorders.com.
This episode was hosted and reported by Myra Flynn and edited by Aaron Edwards, with production support from Peter Engisch, Mike Dunn and our associate producer James Stewart. Myra composed the theme music with other music "Memoirs of a Unicorn" and "Offering" by Everett Asis and Blue Dot Sessions. Kaylee Mumford is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings artist portrait.
