‘There’s nothing soft about being gay’: A conversation with 65-year-old Toussaint St. Negritude

This is the latest episode of Homegoings, a podcast that features fearless conversations about race, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the show here.

Loading...

Sign up for the Homegoings email newsletter for updates on new episodes, events and more. Sent every other week on Fridays.

Toussaint St. Negritude is hard to miss. He dresses in tall hats, colorful scarves, round glasses and statement jewelry and sometimes carries a large bass clarinet, just in case he wants to break into poetry and accompany himself. But a musical instrument isn’t the only thing that Toussaint carries wherever he goes:

I’ve really had to kind of carry my love with me, like in my chest, constantly, just like a constant mantra. - Toussaint St. Negritude

Mike Dunn / Vermont Public Toussaint’s name wasn’t always Toussaint. He chose it. Or, it chose him. “When I became Toussaint St. Negritude, which is really just me all along, it was really important for me to own my name.”

In this episode, Toussaint speaks to fierceness as a survival tool for Black queer men, like him, who were out and gay in the 1970s. And unearths the unexpected joy in every moment of struggle.

Nowadays it’s really kind of popular to make this distinction between thriving and surviving, and kind of putting down survival. Survival for us has been thriving. - Toussaint St. Negritude

Toussaint St. Negritude is Black joy personified; a living, breathing poem.

Show and Tell

Toussaint St. Negritude - Brothers and Brothers

"Brothers and Brothers" written and performed by Toussaint St. Negritude.

Credits

This episode was hosted and reported by Myra Flynn and edited by Aaron Edwards, with production support from Mike Dunn and James Stewart, our associate producer. Myra composed the theme music with other music by Toussaint St. Negritude and Blue Dot Sessions. Elodie Reed is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings artist portrait .

Thank you for listening. You can see a video version of this episode on our YouTube Channel .

To continue to be part of the Homegoings family:

