'Patchwork to Power' with Chawne Kimber

From time to time, we at Homegoings like to partake in the swapmeet that is the world of podcasting, and swap episodes with shows we consider peers in our tone, ethos and substance. And today is one of those times.

What you’re about to hear is an incredibly special interview from a sister show we have come to adore called Stitch Please . This sewing podcast centers around Black women, girls and femmes, weaving threads of creativity, technique and passion with every episode. And in this episode, “Patchwork to Power,” renowned quilter Chawne Kimber sits down with host Lisa Wolfot to talk about how she strives to maintain a balance between aesthetic beauty and activist messaging in her quilts.

Please enjoy. And as always — you are welcome here.

“ I might be making more happy quilts lately. Quilting was my happy place, until I started making these statement quilts about rough stuff happening in the world, and then quilting became a chore and a labor. Oh, sure, it's for the people — but at some point I need to go back and feed Chawne. I need the self care of quilting. How do I get that back?” — Chawne Kimber

Stitch Please / Black Women Stitch / Courtesy Renowned quilter Chawne Kimber and Stitch Please host Lisa Woolfork at the Sew Black space at QuiltCon 2023.

Credits

This episode was created by Lisa Woolfork and Black Women Stitch with additional editing by Myra Flynn. Myra composed our theme music and all other music is from Blue Dot Sessions.

