What is jazz? That’s up to you

This is the latest episode of Homegoings, a podcast that features fearless conversations about race, and YOU are welcome here.

This music we call jazz took its original shape in the late 19th century, and is widely associated with the Congo Square in New Orleans, Louisiana. History tells us that enslaved people would gather at the square and mix together sounds of West African and Caribbean music, church hymns, field chants and brass instruments ... et voila: Jazz was born.

But since jazz rose to fame, the genre has birthed many more children. Soul, ragtime, the blues — the list goes on. Which begs the question: Today, what is jazz? And who gets to call themselves a jazz musician?

In this most recent episode of Homegoings, host Myra Flynn sits down with renowned musicians Nicole "Lady" Wray, Adi Oasis and Melanie Charles to unpack how they are redefining the landscape of jazz on their own terms.

Mike Dunn / Vermont Public Myra Flynn, Nicole “Lady” Wray, Adi Oasis and Melanie Charles on stage at the Flynn Center for a panel discussion of the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival.

Kyle Ambusk / Vermont Public Nicole “Lady” Wray

It definitely has evolved. I feel like I'm the new and in between mix and all of that above. But I will give it back to the ancestors. It's in our blood. It’s rooted and grounded - Nicole “Lady” Wray

Show and Tell

Adi Oasis - Red to Violet

Adi Oasis

One day I realized I was like, wait, I can do it myself. And that's when everything changed for me. - Adi Oasis

Red to Violet

Adi Oasis

À mon tour

Like red to violet, move

And I'll take the pilot seat, you

Ain't never given me nothing, move

I'm just tryna say something

I’m Tired, tired, tired to try, try, try

No denyin', you don't have to love me

You’re livin' out your lies, you rather fantasize

Let's stop pretending

That you don't really need me

Move

Like red to violet

Move

And I'll take the pilot seat, you

Ain't never given me nothing, move

I'm just tryna say something

Give me my position

Why your legs so wide in the seat?

Why your love taking space from me?

Does it boost your self-esteem?

That's sad to me

You need a hand over all the keys

I'm done with people pleasin'

I'm learnin' to state my needs

Like red to violet, move

And I'll take the pilot seat, you

Ain't never given me nothing, move, move, move

I'm just tryna say something to

Magicians on mission

We cookin'

We make your s___ better

We hold it

We keep it together

You know now it's our turn

Melanie Charles - Jazz School

Melanie Charles

Basically, this song is really, I'm lamenting, of all the crap that has come out of believing that if I went to jazz school, if I was a good student, that I would live a comfortable, successful life. - Melanie Charles

Jazz School

Melanie Charles

I want my money back

I've been sold a lie

I did what I was told

and never quite sure why

They said learn it all keys

Transcribed them as a beat

One day it all makes sense

That's what my elders said

But for what, for who?

No one cares, Sing the blues

All the time, all the tears

Jazz school

But for what, for who?

No one cares, Sing the blues

All the time, all the tears

Jazz school

I want my money back

I've been sold a lie

Who cares if I can swing

Or if I can’t keep time

All the accolades

They barely pay my way

Now the times have changed

The shed was all in vain.

And for what, for who?

No one cares, Sing the blues

All the time, all the tears

Jazz school

Oh for what, for who?

No one cares, Sing the blues

All the time, all the tears

Jazz school

I want my money back

Credits

This episode was hosted and reported by Myra Flynn, with production support and direction from Mike Dunn. James Stewart is our associate producer and Peter Engisch was our sound designer. Myra composed the theme music with other music by Melanie Charles, Adi Oasis, Nicole “Lady” Wray and Blue Dot Session. Laura Nakasaka and Elodie Reed are the graphic artists behind this episode’s Homegoings artist portrait .

Thank you for listening. You can see a video version of this episode on our YouTube Channel .

