What is jazz? That’s up to you
What is jazz? And who gets to call themselves a jazz musician? Recorded live at the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, host Myra Flynn sits down with renowned musicians Nicole "Lady" Wray, Adi Oasis and Melanie Charles to unpack how they are redefining the landscape of jazz on their own terms.
This is the latest episode of Homegoings, a podcast that features fearless conversations about race, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the show here.
This music we call jazz took its original shape in the late 19th century, and is widely associated with the Congo Square in New Orleans, Louisiana. History tells us that enslaved people would gather at the square and mix together sounds of West African and Caribbean music, church hymns, field chants and brass instruments ... et voila: Jazz was born.
But since jazz rose to fame, the genre has birthed many more children. Soul, ragtime, the blues — the list goes on. Which begs the question: Today, what is jazz? And who gets to call themselves a jazz musician?
It definitely has evolved. I feel like I'm the new and in between mix and all of that above. But I will give it back to the ancestors. It's in our blood. It’s rooted and grounded - Nicole “Lady” Wray
Show and Tell
Adi Oasis
One day I realized I was like, wait, I can do it myself. And that's when everything changed for me. - Adi Oasis
Red to Violet
Adi Oasis
À mon tour
Like red to violet, move
And I'll take the pilot seat, you
Ain't never given me nothing, move
I'm just tryna say something
I’m Tired, tired, tired to try, try, try
No denyin', you don't have to love me
You’re livin' out your lies, you rather fantasize
Let's stop pretending
That you don't really need me
Move
Like red to violet
Move
And I'll take the pilot seat, you
Ain't never given me nothing, move
I'm just tryna say something
Give me my position
Why your legs so wide in the seat?
Why your love taking space from me?
Does it boost your self-esteem?
That's sad to me
You need a hand over all the keys
I'm done with people pleasin'
I'm learnin' to state my needs
Like red to violet, move
And I'll take the pilot seat, you
Ain't never given me nothing, move, move, move
I'm just tryna say something to
Magicians on mission
We cookin'
We make your s___ better
We hold it
We keep it together
You know now it's our turn
Melanie Charles
Basically, this song is really, I'm lamenting, of all the crap that has come out of believing that if I went to jazz school, if I was a good student, that I would live a comfortable, successful life. - Melanie Charles
Jazz School
Melanie Charles
I want my money back
I've been sold a lie
I did what I was told
and never quite sure why
They said learn it all keys
Transcribed them as a beat
One day it all makes sense
That's what my elders said
But for what, for who?
No one cares, Sing the blues
All the time, all the tears
Jazz school
But for what, for who?
No one cares, Sing the blues
All the time, all the tears
Jazz school
I want my money back
I've been sold a lie
Who cares if I can swing
Or if I can’t keep time
All the accolades
They barely pay my way
Now the times have changed
The shed was all in vain.
And for what, for who?
No one cares, Sing the blues
All the time, all the tears
Jazz school
Oh for what, for who?
No one cares, Sing the blues
All the time, all the tears
Jazz school
I want my money back
Credits
This episode was hosted and reported by Myra Flynn, with production support and direction from Mike Dunn. James Stewart is our associate producer and Peter Engisch was our sound designer. Myra composed the theme music with other music by Melanie Charles, Adi Oasis, Nicole “Lady” Wray and Blue Dot Session. Laura Nakasaka and Elodie Reed are the graphic artists behind this episode’s Homegoings artist portrait.
