Madame Gandhi: ‘Your superpower is your only option’
Kiran ‘Madame’ Gandhi gained notoriety as a drummer who toured the world drumming with superstar M.I.A., and as an activist — who ran the London City Marathon free bleeding while menstruating. In this episode, Kiran talks about leaning into the multidimensionality of our humanity and viewing our traumas as superpowers. In the end … we have no other option.
This is the latest episode of Homegoings, a podcast that features fearless conversations about race, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the show here.
Back in 2016, Kiran ‘Madame’ Gandhi was advertised as part of a panel at the Soho House in Los Angeles. She was one of a few musicians who were chosen to speak about the emboldened voices of women and the radical change they initiate through their art. And this stood out at the time, because in 2016 not a lot of folks were speaking about this stuff. Especially not women, Brown women, and queer women; three of the identities Kiran inhabits and has made music about since the start of her career.
Kiran is a drummer — who toured the world with British-Sri Lankan superstar M.I.A. — an activist — who went viral for running the London Marathon free-bleeding on her period — and a songwriter — whose lyrics evoke a message of positivity meant to elevate and celebrate the female voice.
For most people sitting in meditation for hours is like a form of cruel and unusual punishment. But once we get past the monkey mind, what I've noticed is only what really matters to you is all that's left. You know what actually matters to me? Because all my decisions should be optimizing for that. Let's say we get 100 years on the planet, OK? Let's make it count. — Kiran ‘Madame’ Gandhi
Credits
This episode was hosted and reported by Myra Flynn and edited by Aaron Edwards, with production support from Peter Engisch, Mike Dunn and our associate producer. Myra composed the theme music with other music by Kiran ‘Madame’ Gandhi, Blue Dot Sessions, and UPM. Kaylee Mumford is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings artist portrait.
