The pastor who left the church: Meet Josh Lo
Josh Lo is a husband, father and former pastor at a multi-ethnic, non-denominational Christian church in Southern California. (Emphasis on former). In this episode, Josh shares his calling to ministry, his life in the church and how what he witnessed there — the complicated intersection of power and religion — shifted his perspective entirely. He found himself turning away… not from God completely, but from the institution he once lived and breathed.
These days Josh Lo spends his time with his two young children. You’ll often see him dropping them off at school or spending quality time with them at the beach or at a tea party.
But prior to 2023, Josh was a pastor of an evangelical, multi-ethnic, Christian church near his home in Southern California. A role that he felt called to a young age and spent most of his adult life preparing for.
When the Covid pandemic hit, Josh started to see the cracks that existed in the church and its culture — the power dynamics that resisted change and demanded loyalty. He began to ask questions and ultimately decided to leave the ministry, leave the church in search of answers.
I think I’m still trying to figure it out… And I think as a pastor, I couldn't go too far into those questions. So I think in the last year and a half, I've gone further into that and I've sat more in it. Is this really real? Is the Bible really something that we can place confidence in? - Josh Lo
As he ponders these questions, Josh has decided to learn what it means to be present with his children. He says that right now, “It’s about my family — it’s about loving my kids and serving my wife.”
Credits
This episode was hosted and reported by Myra Flynn. Our producer/director is Mike Dunn and Aaron Edwards is our story editor. Myra composed the theme music with other music by Blue Dot Sessions. Elodie Reed, Kyle Ambusk and Kaylee Mumford are the graphic artists. Check out Elodie’s work in this episode’s Homegoings artist portrait.
Thank you for listening. You can see a video version of this episode on our YouTube Channel.
