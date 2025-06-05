The pastor who left the church: Meet Josh Lo

This is the latest episode of Homegoings, a podcast that features fearless conversations about race, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the show here.

Photo: Josh Lo / Graphic: Elodie Reed Josh Lo felt the call to ministry at a young age and devoted years of his life to service in the church.

These days Josh Lo spends his time with his two young children. You’ll often see him dropping them off at school or spending quality time with them at the beach or at a tea party.

Josh Lo / Courtesy

But prior to 2023, Josh was a pastor of an evangelical, multi-ethnic, Christian church near his home in Southern California. A role that he felt called to a young age and spent most of his adult life preparing for.

"I think that kind of was a starting point of beginning to wonder is this what I'm supposed to do? Is this what I'm here for?" - Josh Lo

When the Covid pandemic hit, Josh started to see the cracks that existed in the church and its culture — the power dynamics that resisted change and demanded loyalty. He began to ask questions and ultimately decided to leave the ministry, leave the church in search of answers.

I think I’m still trying to figure it out… And I think as a pastor, I couldn't go too far into those questions. So I think in the last year and a half, I've gone further into that and I've sat more in it. Is this really real? Is the Bible really something that we can place confidence in? - Josh Lo

As he ponders these questions, Josh has decided to learn what it means to be present with his children. He says that right now, “It’s about my family — it’s about loving my kids and serving my wife.”

"It's not just about becoming a better father, but when I look at my kids, what's the kind of father they deserve? That's the kind of father I want to be." - Josh Lo

