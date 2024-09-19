2024 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Homegoings
Homegoings cover art
Homegoings

The myth of the big Black penis

By Myra Flynn
Published September 19, 2024 at 2:54 PM EDT
In our fourth and final episode of the special series “Stereo-anti-types,” we tackle one of the “biggest” stereotypes out there about the Black body today: the myth of the big Black penis. Host Myra Flynn speaks with Black men, including a porn star, about how this myth affects their lives and their profession, and a female sexologist who knows a lot about the origin of this stereotype that plagues Black men. A heads up that this episode is explicit, and maybe even hard to listen to. But here on Homegoings we believe most of the important stuff usually is.

This is the latest episode of Homegoings, a podcast that features fearless conversations about race, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the series here.

Out of all the stereotypes we’ve covered in this series so far, this one is at the center of all of them because the Black body is at the center of all of them. And when it comes to the Black body there’s one — big stereotype that’s alive and well today.

The Black penis isn’t just talked about as big; it’s been called gigantic, beast-like, unhuman and untamed. Black penises have been historically depicted in caricatures and other visual art as weapons, horses and the marks of demons. The Black man himself, as in the 1957 novel by Kyle Onstott Mandingo, has been depicted as this inexhaustible machine that can only be used for labor and sex. And speaking of books, the association between big penises and sexuality predates the modern understanding of race. Even the Bible talks about this in Ezekiel 23:20, which says,“[They] lusted after their lovers whose genitals were like those of donkeys, and emissions were like that of stallions.”

This is a tricky stereotype to recognize because it’s usually dressed up as a compliment. But in reality, this myth is as harmful as it is complimentary. It’s an objectifying, dehumanizing race-based sexual stereotype, rooted in slavery, auctions, and the sale of Black bodies.

In this episode, Myra unpacks this myth with a group of Black men, an adult film star and a sexologist. Together they unravel the thread of dehumanization that's followed Black men from the auction block to our computer screens.

“It's like we have this pressure, and if you don't fit in with this person that is fetishizing you, that is only there because of the mystical idea of the big Black dick, they don't care about you. They're not going to treat you and love you for you, for your big Black brain, or your big Black heart or your big Black soul.” - Hassan “King Noire” Salaam

Credits

This episode was mixed and reported by Myra Flynn with help from associate producer James Stewart. Jane Lindholm edited this episode with help from James Stewart and Corey Dockser. Myra Flynn composed our theme music. All other music by Jay Green, King Noire and Blue Dot sessions. Zoe McDonald is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings artist portrait.

See you in two weeks for the next episode of Homegoings. As always, you are welcome here.

Myra Flynn
Myra Flynn joined Vermont Public in March 2021 and is the DEIB Advisor, Host and Executive Producer of Homegoings. Raised in Vermont, Myra Flynn is an accomplished musician who has come to know the lay of dirt-road land that much more intimately through touring both well-known and obscure stages all around the state and beyond. She also has experience as a teaching artist and wore many hats at the Burlington Free Press, including features reporter and correspondent, before her pursuits took her deep into the arts world. Prior to joining Vermont Public, Myra spent eight years in the Los Angeles music industry.
