The only one in the room: Dianne Bondy is the only one redefining yoga for the rest of us

Have you ever had the experience of being the “only one” in the room? You look around at a sea of faces and no one in that space looks like you? That was what Dianne Bondy felt when she walked into a yoga class as an adult. She knew that there had to be more people out there like her, Black people with Black bodies that wanted to participate but felt excluded. So, Dianne didn’t wait for anyone to invite her to that table — she built her own, and started an online community called “Yoga for All” that invites people of any size, shape, ability or race to participate.

Because representation matters.

This episode comes to Homegoings by way of a sister podcast The Only One in the Room . Host Laura Cathcart Robbins and her partner Scott Slaughter have created a space where individuals share their stories of loneliness and isolation and how they have strive to make a place for themselves and others. In this episode, Dianne Bondy shares her pain, passion and drive for physical fitness for every body.

"I think what people think is gonna happen when we're excluded from spaces is that we're gonna press our face up against the door and look in longingly like we wanna be included. And that's not how Black people roll. We'll be like, 'We're gonna have a party and it's gonna be better, and you're gonna wanna be invited and we'll probably let you in if you're not problematic.'” - Dianne Bondy

Photo: Cooper Urlich / Courtesy Laura Cathcart Robbins is a best-selling author and an active speaker. Laura is the host of the podcast “The Only One in the Room.”

Dianne Bondy / Courtesy “Over the past 30+ years, I have dedicated myself to advocating for greater accessibility in yoga spaces, ensuring that everyone can experience the transformative power of movement.” - Dianne Bondy

Credits

The Only One in the Room is hosted by Laura Cathcart Robbins and produced by Calin Bean and Scott Slaughter. This episode of Homegoings was mixed and edited by associate producer James Stewart. Myra Flynn composed the theme music and all other music comes from Blue Dot Sessions

