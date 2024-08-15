The myth of the deadbeat dad

This is the latest episode of Homegoings, a podcast that features fearless conversations about race, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the series here.

“Stereotypes are stereotypes for a reason.” That is a stereotypical thing people tend to say about stereotypes. Why not just say: “Stereotypes suck. They’re typically based on assumptions rather than information, they’re pretty negative, stunting and can be self-fulfilling prophecies in a way.”

(Wouldn’t it be great if all that caught on)

Despite all the harm they do, stereotypes are here for a reason, but that reason might not be what you think.

For the better part of 2024, we’ve been chatting with four Black men about the stereotypes that have been applied to them, their whole lives. Stereotypes like: Black people are stupid. Black men are a threat to society. All Black men all have huge — (yup, we’re going there). And today’s stereotype:

All Black dads leave.

All of these men have stories of both demystifying these stereotypes and falling into their snares entirely. No matter their story, as it tends to be on Homegoings — each journey is pretty darn nuanced.

So, settle in. Today, on part-one of “Stereo-anti-types,” a special series from Homegoings, Myra Flynn and Bryant Denton get right up in the ugliness of that intersection where implicit bias meets accountability, meets race, meets fatherhood.

“You can’t preach community without being there for family. Family is the first community.” - Pendarvis Harshaw

Pendarvis Harshaw / Courtesy Podcaster Pendarvis Harshaw chose to leave his beloved community in Oakland to remain in his daughter Zuri’s life.

Sarah K Jelleren / Courtesy Comedian Marlon Fisher fought the stereotypes and the system to stay present in his children’s lives.

Credits

This episode was mixed and reported by Myra Flynn and Bryant Denton with help from associate producer James Stewart. Myra composed the theme music with other music from Blue Dot sessions. Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. edits the show with help from Jane Lindholm, Corey Dockser and Liam Elder Conners. Elodie Reed, Zoe McDonald and Laura Nakasaka are the graphic artists behind this episode’s Homegoings artist portrait .

See you next week for another episode of “Stereo-anti-types,” a special series from Homegoings.

As always, you are welcome here.

