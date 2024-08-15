2024 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

TEXT TEXT TEXT
NEWLINE
LINK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Homegoings
Homegoings cover art
Homegoings

The myth of the deadbeat dad

By Myra Flynn,
Bryant Denton
Published August 15, 2024 at 1:55 PM EDT
Fathers Pendarvis Harshaw and Marlon Fisher have rejected the stereotype of “the deadbeat dad,” making huge sacrifices to be a part of their children’s lives.
Photo: Pendarvis Harshaw / Marlon Fisher
/
Graphic: Elodie Reed / Laura Nakasaka / Zoe McDonald
Fathers Pendarvis Harshaw and Marlon Fisher have rejected the stereotype of “the deadbeat dad,” making huge sacrifices to be a part of their children’s lives.

“Stereo-anti-types” is a special series from Homegoings examining some of the most troubling, most profound and most dangerous stereotypes that apply to Black men. In this first episode, host Myra Flynn and colleague Bryant Denton get up close and personal with podcaster Pendarvis Harshaw and comedian Marlon Fisher to tackle the myth of deadbeat dad. Both of these men have bucked societal bias and are anything but deadbeat – but as you'll hear, it wasn't always easy.

This is the latest episode of Homegoings, a podcast that features fearless conversations about race, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the series here.

Loading...

Sign up for the Homegoings email newsletter for updates on new episodes, events and more. Sent every other week on Fridays.

Loading...

“Stereotypes are stereotypes for a reason.” That is a stereotypical thing people tend to say about stereotypes. Why not just say: “Stereotypes suck. They’re typically based on assumptions rather than information, they’re pretty negative, stunting and can be self-fulfilling prophecies in a way.”

(Wouldn’t it be great if all that caught on)

Despite all the harm they do, stereotypes are here for a reason, but that reason might not be what you think.

For the better part of 2024, we’ve been chatting with four Black men about the stereotypes that have been applied to them, their whole lives. Stereotypes like: Black people are stupid. Black men are a threat to society. All Black men all have huge — (yup, we’re going there). And today’s stereotype:

All Black dads leave.

All of these men have stories of both demystifying these stereotypes and falling into their snares entirely. No matter their story, as it tends to be on Homegoings — each journey is pretty darn nuanced.

So, settle in. Today, on part-one of “Stereo-anti-types,” a special series from Homegoings, Myra Flynn and Bryant Denton get right up in the ugliness of that intersection where implicit bias meets accountability, meets race, meets fatherhood.

“You can’t preach community without being there for family. Family is the first community.” - Pendarvis Harshaw

Podcaster Pendarvis Harshaw chose to leave his beloved community in Oakland to remain in his daughter Zuri’s life.
Pendarvis Harshaw
/
Courtesy
Podcaster Pendarvis Harshaw chose to leave his beloved community in Oakland to remain in his daughter Zuri’s life.
Comedian Marlon Fisher fought the stereotypes and the system to stay present in his children’s lives.
Sarah K Jelleren
/
Courtesy
Comedian Marlon Fisher fought the stereotypes and the system to stay present in his children’s lives.

Credits

This episode was mixed and reported by Myra Flynn and Bryant Denton with help from associate producer James Stewart. Myra composed the theme music with other music from Blue Dot sessions. Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. edits the show with help from Jane Lindholm, Corey Dockser and Liam Elder Conners. Elodie Reed, Zoe McDonald and Laura Nakasaka are the graphic artists behind this episode’s Homegoings artist portrait.

See you next week for another episode of “Stereo-anti-types,” a special series from Homegoings.

As always, you are welcome here.

To continue to be part of the Homegoings family:

Loading...

Tags
Homegoings New England News Collaborative
Myra Flynn
Myra Flynn joined Vermont Public in March 2021 and is the DEIB Advisor, Host and Executive Producer of Homegoings. Raised in Vermont, Myra Flynn is an accomplished musician who has come to know the lay of dirt-road land that much more intimately through touring both well-known and obscure stages all around the state and beyond. She also has experience as a teaching artist and wore many hats at the Burlington Free Press, including features reporter and correspondent, before her pursuits took her deep into the arts world. Prior to joining Vermont Public, Myra spent eight years in the Los Angeles music industry.
See stories by Myra Flynn
Bryant Denton
Bryant Denton is a member of Vermont Public's digital team. He joined Vermont Public Radio in 2017 as an on-air host, and started reporting during the pandemic and racial reckoning of 2020. In 2022, Bryant began a temporary assignment at National Public Radio, working on their Member Partnership team that provides support with the digital services that NPR provides to over 250 stations in the NPR Network. At NPR, Bryant focused his reporting on arts and culture, specifically on the video game industry and the threads it has to entertainment as a whole. Bryant resides in Brooklyn, New York.
See stories by Bryant Denton