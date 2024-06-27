Stories from the spotlight: Surviving the music industry as a woman of color (part two)

This is the latest episode of Homegoings, a podcast that features fearless conversations about race, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the series here.

It’s interesting how so much of the abuse, misogyny and corruption in the music industry does not live in the shadows. You could almost argue that it’s flaunted. The power dynamics are evident. The horror stories are obvious. The perpetrators have names. And yet, Chris Brown, who physically assaulted Rhianna in 2009 — is currently touring across three countries and has 35 shows on the tour. R. Kelly’s album sales reportedly grew by 500% after his conviction. And well, Michael Jackson — I mean, I’ll admit: I still catch a groove when one of his songs comes on. So, we gotta ask ourselves, why don’t we stop supporting these problematic artists? What’s our skin in this artistic game?

In part two of “Stories from the spotlight,” we talk with NPR music and culture journalist Sidney Madden to unearth the roots of misogyny in hip-hop, and the modern-day dilemma of being an artist in the age of the internet. We also chat with drummer, producer and activist Kiran “Madame” Gandhi about what it takes to stay safe, healthy and true to yourself as a female musician of color.

Lindsey Byrnes / Courtesy “This is living in a way that pushes me forward rather than feeling stuck in depression. Usually for me, when I get my mind right, the rest follows quite naturally.” - Kiran “Madame” Gandhi

“Most of these things are about ourselves. Our favorite artists are illuminating something that resonates inside of us, for us to step into. That's why they're our favorite artists. And so when we give permission to other people to authentically be who they are, we're giving ourselves that same permission.” — Kiran “Madame” Gandhi

This is part two of a two-part episode, so if you haven’t listened to part one, I highly recommend you go back and do that. This is a massive, messy, mercurial topic that deserves as much context, and frankly — compassion, as possible. In part one, we talk about some very sensitive topics. I come clean about my sexual assault experience as a 16-year-old in the New York City music industry. We also unpack the other fallouts of fame with artist Res, as together we discuss the impossible puzzle of sustainability as an artist, and if it’s even worth it — to keep the show going on. So, if you haven’t listened to part one yet, here’s your chance.



Madame Gandhi - Waiting For Me

Waiting For Me - Madame Gandhi

Kiran Kyrie Gandhi / David Myles Lewis

"I'm not every day tryna to turn up to the

Sound of my own oppression, you feel me?"

"We always assume our own powerlessness

But never our own power."

"Stigma is one of the most effective forms

Of oppression, because it denies us the vocabulary

To talk comfortably and confidently about our own bodies."

When I wake up in the morning

Hit space bar and start recording

My mom says that she'll adore me

The earth is still waiting for me

Waiting for me Waiting for me

I won't take in what they feed us

Run away in my Adidas

Brown girls of the world they need us

Truth is love and love will free us

Love will free us Love will free us

I've been livin in the wild now

When you taste freedom you're not tryna get tied down

Hear it in the words I say and the way I walk

I'm not part of their lies now

"I don't want our identity to be defined

According to how oppressed we are."

Dim our minds with drugs and liquor

Knowing that we'll die off quicker

All our people getting sicker

Can't afford organic stickers

Sorrow makes their wallets thicker

We must see the bigger picture

Woman who have come before us

Mothers, sisters, non-conformists

All the things that they've done for us

The earth is still waiting for us

Waiting for us Waiting for us

If we're strong they can't ignore us

The earth is still waiting for us!

If we're loud they can't ignore us

The earth is still waiting for us!

If we're one they can't ignore us

The earth is still waiting for us!

If we're true they can't ignore us

The earth is still waiting for us!

I've been livin in the wild now

When you taste freedom you're not tryna get tied down

See it in the way I think and the food I eat

I'm not part of their lies now

If you or someone you know is facing the trauma of sexual abuse, you do not have to navigate it alone. Help is available.



National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE

online.rainn.org.

This episode was reported and mixed by Myra Flynn, with help from associate producer James Stewart and edited by Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. The music was composed by Myra Flynn and Kiran “Madame” Gandhi. Other music by Jay Green and Blue Dot Sessions. Elodie Reed is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings artist portrait.

