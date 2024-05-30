2024 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

TEXT TEXT TEXT
NEWLINE
LINK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Homegoings
Homegoings cover art
Homegoings

Homegoings live: One night in February

By Myra Flynn
Published May 30, 2024 at 11:51 AM EDT
Ash Diggs, Matthew Evan Taylor, Myra Flynn, Saidu Tejan Thomas Jr., Kiah Morris and Marissa Harrera on the stage of the Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph, Vermont during Homegoings: Live.
Photo: Isora Lithgow Creations
/
Graphic: Elodie Reed
Ash Diggs, Matthew Evan Taylor, Myra Flynn, Saidu Tejan -Thomas Jr., Kiah Morris and Marissa Herrera on the stage of the Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph, Vermont during Homegoings: Live.

Earlier this year, we hosted a special night at the Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph, Vermont. Five of the artists featured in our podcast took to the stage for a magical evening of poetry, music, dance and comedy. On this episode of Homegoings, we’ll hear highlights from that one night in February.

This is the latest episode of Homegoings, a podcast that features fearless conversations about race, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the series here.

Loading...

Sign up for the Homegoings email newsletter for updates on new episodes, events and more. Sent every other week on Fridays.

Loading...

Bertolt Brecht, a German poet, once said, “Art is not a mirror held up to reality, but a hammer with which to shape it.” When I think about all the artists that we’ve featured here on Homegoings, I can’t help but see that quote come to life. Art has the power to let us see, hear and experience other people’s struggles through their art; through their music, their poetry, their movement. Art can lead to real change. It gives us a vision for how we shape the world.

This is what makes Homegoings so special: the art and this community. It’s more than a podcast. We bring these conversations to the web, to social media, to television and radio, and also live on stage.

Last February, we hosted a special night at the Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph, Vermont. We invited five artists that we’ve featured on the podcast to come in person and share their art in front of a live audience. Some of you were there. It was a magical evening of poetry, music, dance and comedy, along with some pretty candid conversation. We captured each performance and turned it into a five-part video series that we’re calling Homegoings: Live.

We’re sharing those videos on the web and on television and on socials. And today, we’re sharing some of this amazing art with you, to inspire, to encourage and hopefully to heal.

“Healing, as we know, is not linear. So, neither is creative work.” - Kiah Morris

Ash Diggs is a stand-up comedian from Queens, New York, who was featured in the Homegoings episode, “What’s so funny?”
Isora Lithgow Creations
/
Vermont Public
Stand-up comedian Ash Diggs performs on stage at the Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph, Vermont.
Kiah Morris was featured in the Homegoings episode “Black beauty: What does it mean to be beautiful?”
Isora Lithgow Creations
/
Vermont Public
Artist, author and advocate Kiah Morris brings her poetry to life through song with a live band.
Marissa Herrera expresses the grief of losing her mother, Rosie Herrera through dance.
Isora Lithgow Creations
/
Vermont Public
Choreographer and dancer Marissa Herrera expresses the grief of losing her mother, Rosie Herrera through movement.
Matthew Evan Taylor accompanies Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. as Saidu shares his poetry on stage.
Isora Lithgow Creations
/
Vermont Public
Matthew Evan Taylor accompanies Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. as Saidu shares his poetry on stage.
Composer Matthew Evan Taylor builds a one-man orchestra live on stage, with looping pedals and wind instruments.
Isora Lithgow Creations
/
Vermont Public
Composer Matthew Evan Taylor builds a one-man orchestra live on stage, with looping pedals and wind instruments.

Deep listen

For Homegoings: Live, Matthew Evan Taylor built a one-man orchestra before our eyes, using looping pedals and wind instruments, like saxophones and flutes. For our deep listen, we’ll listen to an edited version of Matthew’s creation.

Credits

If you or some you know is in crisis or struggling with any of the things we talked about in today's episode, you do not have to navigate it alone. Help is available:

This episode was mixed by our associate producer, James Stewart, and was edited by Myra Flynn, who also composed the theme music. The episode featured the song “Dulce Canción” by Raul Pacheco. All other music is from Kiah Morris, Matthew Evan Taylor and Blue Dot Sessions. Elodie Reed is the graphic artist behind our Homegoings artist portraits. Check them all out at Homegoings.co.

See you in two weeks for the next episode of Homegoings. As always, you are welcome here.

To continue to be part of the Homegoings family:

Loading...

Tags
Homegoings New England News Collaborative
Myra Flynn
Myra Flynn joined Vermont Public in March 2021 and is the DEIB Advisor, Host and Executive Producer of Homegoings. Raised in Vermont, Myra Flynn is an accomplished musician who has come to know the lay of dirt-road land that much more intimately through touring both well-known and obscure stages all around the state and beyond. She also has experience as a teaching artist and wore many hats at the Burlington Free Press, including features reporter and correspondent, before her pursuits took her deep into the arts world. Prior to joining Vermont Public, Myra spent eight years in the Los Angeles music industry.
See stories by Myra Flynn