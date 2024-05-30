Homegoings live: One night in February
Earlier this year, we hosted a special night at the Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph, Vermont. Five of the artists featured in our podcast took to the stage for a magical evening of poetry, music, dance and comedy. On this episode of Homegoings, we’ll hear highlights from that one night in February.
This is the latest episode of Homegoings, a podcast that features fearless conversations about race, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the series here.
Bertolt Brecht, a German poet, once said, “Art is not a mirror held up to reality, but a hammer with which to shape it.” When I think about all the artists that we’ve featured here on Homegoings, I can’t help but see that quote come to life. Art has the power to let us see, hear and experience other people’s struggles through their art; through their music, their poetry, their movement. Art can lead to real change. It gives us a vision for how we shape the world.
This is what makes Homegoings so special: the art and this community. It’s more than a podcast. We bring these conversations to the web, to social media, to television and radio, and also live on stage.
Last February, we hosted a special night at the Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph, Vermont. We invited five artists that we’ve featured on the podcast to come in person and share their art in front of a live audience. Some of you were there. It was a magical evening of poetry, music, dance and comedy, along with some pretty candid conversation. We captured each performance and turned it into a five-part video series that we’re calling Homegoings: Live.
We’re sharing those videos on the web and on television and on socials. And today, we’re sharing some of this amazing art with you, to inspire, to encourage and hopefully to heal.
“Healing, as we know, is not linear. So, neither is creative work.” - Kiah Morris
Deep listen
For Homegoings: Live, Matthew Evan Taylor built a one-man orchestra before our eyes, using looping pedals and wind instruments, like saxophones and flutes. For our deep listen, we’ll listen to an edited version of Matthew’s creation.
Credits
This episode was mixed by our associate producer, James Stewart, and was edited by Myra Flynn, who also composed the theme music. The episode featured the song “Dulce Canción” by Raul Pacheco. All other music is from Kiah Morris, Matthew Evan Taylor and Blue Dot Sessions. Elodie Reed is the graphic artist behind our Homegoings artist portraits. Check them all out at Homegoings.co.
See you in two weeks for the next episode of Homegoings. As always, you are welcome here.
