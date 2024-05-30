Homegoings live: One night in February

This is the latest episode of Homegoings, a podcast that features fearless conversations about race, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the series here.

Bertolt Brecht, a German poet, once said, “Art is not a mirror held up to reality, but a hammer with which to shape it.” When I think about all the artists that we’ve featured here on Homegoings, I can’t help but see that quote come to life. Art has the power to let us see, hear and experience other people’s struggles through their art; through their music, their poetry, their movement. Art can lead to real change. It gives us a vision for how we shape the world.

This is what makes Homegoings so special: the art and this community. It’s more than a podcast. We bring these conversations to the web, to social media, to television and radio, and also live on stage.

Last February, we hosted a special night at the Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph, Vermont. We invited five artists that we’ve featured on the podcast to come in person and share their art in front of a live audience. Some of you were there. It was a magical evening of poetry, music, dance and comedy, along with some pretty candid conversation. We captured each performance and turned it into a five-part video series that we’re calling Homegoings: Live.

We’re sharing those videos on the web and on television and on socials. And today, we’re sharing some of this amazing art with you, to inspire, to encourage and hopefully to heal.

“Healing, as we know, is not linear. So, neither is creative work.” - Kiah Morris

Isora Lithgow Creations / Vermont Public Stand-up comedian Ash Diggs performs on stage at the Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph, Vermont.

Isora Lithgow Creations / Vermont Public Artist, author and advocate Kiah Morris brings her poetry to life through song with a live band.

Isora Lithgow Creations / Vermont Public Choreographer and dancer Marissa Herrera expresses the grief of losing her mother, Rosie Herrera through movement.

Isora Lithgow Creations / Vermont Public Matthew Evan Taylor accompanies Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. as Saidu shares his poetry on stage.

Isora Lithgow Creations / Vermont Public Composer Matthew Evan Taylor builds a one-man orchestra live on stage, with looping pedals and wind instruments.

Deep listen

For Homegoings: Live, Matthew Evan Taylor built a one-man orchestra before our eyes, using looping pedals and wind instruments, like saxophones and flutes. For our deep listen, we’ll listen to an edited version of Matthew’s creation.

Credits

This episode was mixed by our associate producer, James Stewart, and was edited by Myra Flynn, who also composed the theme music. The episode featured the song "Dulce Canción" by Raul Pacheco. All other music is from Kiah Morris, Matthew Evan Taylor and Blue Dot Sessions.

