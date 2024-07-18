What makes you feel free?

This is the latest episode of Homegoings, a podcast that features fearless conversations about race, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the series here.

Loading...

Sign up for the Homegoings email newsletter for updates on new episodes, events and more. Sent every other week on Fridays.

Loading...

There’s a lot of irony in freedom because freedom is inherently unfree. It’s something to be defended, fought for, stood up for. It’s been hard-won in a lot of our history. You can’t totally own your freedom because one person relishing in freedom typically takes freedom from someone else. And freedom is also elusive. Sometimes you have it, sometimes you don’t. Sometimes it isn’t even an option. So what is freedom? How do you know when you have it? What does it sound like? How do you get more of it?

This episode works to create some cognitive dissonance, on purpose, between the sounds of freedom and the reality of it. We’ll hear thoughts captured at a Fourth of July parade in Randolph, Vermont, and have a candid conversation with Speech, lead MC and singer of the band Arrested Development, who is fighting for freedom in his own way.

“You know, a lot of the things we're facing, we're facing in this particular era of time. Our ancestors faced wholly different things, and the ancestors way, way, way before them faced totally different things as well. So many things are temporary, but what are the things that are more lasting?” - Todd “Speech” Thomas

Myra Flynn / Vermont Public The infamous mixtape, made by Jodi Carmon, that introduced Myra to Arrested Development.

Todd “Speech” Thomas / Courtesy Speech (on the right) as a teen with friends in Milwaukee. “It's one of the more beautiful cities in the nation, and yet the Black neighborhoods and the Black sides of town, you could see a stark poverty and feeling of, you know, just being oppressed.”

Todd “Speech” Thomas / Courtesy "When I started realizing that … from living in Atlanta, that oh, there is this whole world of Black beauty, history, dignity, pride, joy. I realized that they had it all around me the whole time.” - Todd “Speech” Thomas

Deep listen

Arrested Development - Raining Revolution

Raining Revolution - Arrested Development

Todd A. Thomas / Todd Thomas

This is Headliner from Arrested Development, and I come here tonight

To give thanks to the rain, so brothers and sisters please put down your

Umbrellas, you won't be needing those today

Look to the clouds with the most rain coming from it, for without the

Rain there's no me and there's no you

I said a drip-drop, a drip-drop, drip-drop

Viva bum bum bum drip-drop

Let it rain, let it rain, let God's water feed me

The water of life, mentally rinsing me, physically drenching me

Most are frowning upon your arrival

But I need you for survival

And when you fall on my community

I run outside to properly

Greet you

Let it rain, take my pain, I'm glad to meet you

Fill my eyes with a colorful rainbow

Every drop hits me, fills me

With an unmeasurable amount of security

Knowing my God acknowledges me

As if each drop of rain is aimed toward me

My Lord: Thanks for life Thanks for my rain

It's raining revolution

It's raining solutions

It's raining revolution

I struttle strut through the ghetto

The rain this time I feel is mental

The goal of this rain I feel is spiritual

Saw through the eyes of the inflicted people

Their eyes are hard as a million tombstones

Marked with the names of the millions of kin thrown

To the dust that gave them their colored skin

Fade to black is the scene they're embalmed in

The rain many nights have witnessed her

Receiving the sperm of a brother into a sister

And blessed that life to guaranteed existence

A conscious baby for a black resistance

I feel the rain enhances the revolution

And reminds us of a spiritual solution

And reminds us of an unnatural supernatural solu-lu-lu-lution

It's raining revolution

Lost between reality and psychology, 1990's mentality is described

By the honorable truth message which is 'True Knowledge Is So Priceless'

Which is so true

Rain, rain, stay here! Wow

Love that power

Brothers and sisters haha

Raise your hands up high and let me see the colors of your beautiful skin

Now the ceremony begins

Lord, let the heavenly rains cleanse

Run into your nearest rainbow

To grab, hold, to ride on

Each color, learn it ! The importance of each color oh yeah

Let it rain

Credits

This episode was mixed and reported by Myra Flynn, and created in collaboration with: Corey Dockser, Bryant Denton, Nathaniel Wilson and associate producer James Stewart. Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. edits the show. The Homegoings theme music is by Myra Flynn; other music by Arrested Development, the band Gumbo and Blue Dot Sessions. Zoe McDonald is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings artist portrait.

See you in two weeks for the next episode of Homegoings. As always, you are welcome here.

To continue to be part of the Homegoings family:

