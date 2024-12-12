Why do Black folks carry hot sauce in their bag?

This is the latest episode of Homegoings, a podcast that features fearless conversations about race, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the series here.

“Where does the history of having hot sauce in your bag, in the Black community, come from?” - Kiah Morris

Myra Flynn / Vermont Public Question-asker Kiah Morris wants to know why Black folks carry hot sauce in their bags. (Because she does it too!)

The answer to Kiah’s question begins with the Great Migration. This was the early 1900s, during the Jim Crow era, when Black folks began leaving the South and traveling by trains, boats, cars, buses and foot in search of freedom and personal liberty in northern cities. And let’s just say, once they reached say — New England, there may have been no shortage of food in need of a little Southern flavor!

But we have more questions. Like – why hot sauce? In the early 1900s there were all kinds of Southern sauces that could have made it to the bag. Like the eastern North Carolina vinegar, the South Carolina mustard or the smoky Alabama white mayo. What is it about hot sauce that Black culture loves so much — it made it to the bag?

To get to the soulful relationship Black folks have with this spicy condiment, we speak with Brittney McCray from Torrance, California, who doesn’t just love hot sauce — she makes it.

Credits

This shorty was reported, edited and mixed by Myra Flynn with support from our associate producer James Stewart. Myra Flynn composed our theme music and all other music is from Blue Dot Sessions. Elodie Reed is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings artist portrait .

