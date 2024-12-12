2024 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Homegoings
Homegoings cover art
Homegoings

Why do Black folks carry hot sauce in their bag?

By Myra Flynn
Published December 12, 2024 at 2:56 PM EST
Brittney McCray is the founder of Exotic Fever Hot Sauce, an independent hot sauce company based in Torrance, California.
Photo: Brittney McCray
/
Graphic: Elodie Reed
Brittney McCray is the founder of Exotic Fever Hot Sauce, an independent hot sauce company based in Torrance, California.

Vermonter Kiah Morris wants to know why Black folks have a history of carrying hot sauce in their bag. In this spicy Homegoings Shorty we dive right into it with Torrance, California, hot sauce maker Brittney McCray, and unpack how the Great Migration impacted the portability of this spicy condiment.

This is the latest episode of Homegoings, a podcast that features fearless conversations about race, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the series here.

Sign up for the Homegoings email newsletter for updates on new episodes, events and more.

“Where does the history of having hot sauce in your bag, in the Black community,  come from?” - Kiah Morris

Question-asker Kiah Morris wants to know why Black folks carry hot sauce in their bags. (Because she does it too!)
Myra Flynn
/
Vermont Public
Question-asker Kiah Morris wants to know why Black folks carry hot sauce in their bags. (Because she does it too!)

The answer to Kiah’s question begins with the Great Migration. This was the early 1900s, during the Jim Crow era, when Black folks began leaving the South and traveling by trains, boats, cars, buses and foot in search of freedom and personal liberty in northern cities. And let’s just say, once they reached say — New England, there may have been no shortage of food in need of a little Southern flavor!

But we have more questions. Like – why hot sauce? In the early 1900s there were all kinds of Southern sauces that could have made it to the bag. Like the eastern North Carolina vinegar, the South Carolina mustard or the smoky Alabama white mayo. What is it about hot sauce that Black culture loves so much — it made it to the bag?

To get to the soulful relationship Black folks have with this spicy condiment, we speak with Brittney McCray from Torrance, California, who doesn’t just love hot sauce — she makes it.

Credits

This shorty was reported, edited and mixed by Myra Flynn with support from our associate producer James Stewart. Myra Flynn composed our theme music and all other music is from Blue Dot Sessions. Elodie Reed is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings artist portrait.

We have more shorties and conversation coming in the weeks ahead so stay tuned!

To continue to be part of the Homegoings family:

Tags
Homegoings New England News Collaborative
Myra Flynn
Myra Flynn joined Vermont Public in March 2021 and is the DEIB Advisor, Host and Executive Producer of Homegoings. Raised in Vermont, Myra Flynn is an accomplished musician who has come to know the lay of dirt-road land that much more intimately through touring both well-known and obscure stages all around the state and beyond. She also has experience as a teaching artist and wore many hats at the Burlington Free Press, including features reporter and correspondent, before her pursuits took her deep into the arts world. Prior to joining Vermont Public, Myra spent eight years in the Los Angeles music industry.
See stories by Myra Flynn