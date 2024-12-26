'What does the concept of mother and child mean to you?'

This is the latest episode of Homegoings, a podcast that features fearless conversations about race, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the series here.

Photo: Myra Flynn / Vermont Public Avalon Wills, Myra's daughter, celebrating Kwanzaa at age three, in Shelburne, Vermont.

A note from Myra:

Here on the show, as your host, it’s my job to find interesting guests, learn more about what makes them so interesting, and basically work to weave these folks and their stories into a comprehensive, and hopefully entertaining episode.

Since we started doing Homegoings shorties, that’s changed a little, as these mini episodes are predicated on questions from you, our audience members. So, there’s been less ideating and more digging! Digging to find you answers.

But what if someone asks a question that doesn’t have one right or wrong answer? Nor a historical reference point, or any one perspective? In fact, what if someone asks what might be the most subjective question ever? I think this is what happened for our most recent shorty. Raph Draws was in the audience at a Homegoings event, and they stepped up to the mic and asked me:

“What does the concept of motherhood mean to you?”

Phew. In this shorty, I welcome you to a corner of my mama brain I didn’t even know I had! And sit down with my mother and daughter to talk generational blessings and challenges.

Happy listening. And happy Kwanzaa!

-Myra

Three generations of mothers and daughters.

Photo: Myra Flynn / Vermont Public Martha Mathis and her mother Myra Mathis.

Photo: Myra Flynn / Vermont Public Myra Flynn and her mother Martha Mathis.

Photo: Myra Flynn / Vermont Public Avalon and her mother Myra Flynn.

Credits

This shorty was reported, edited and mixed by Myra Flynn with support from our associate producer James Stewart. Myra Flynn composed our theme music and all other music is from Blue Dot Sessions. Elodie Reed is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings artist portrait .

Courtesy / Onion River Press Check out the book we feature in this episode, "1 Black, 3 Red, 3 Green" by Vermont author Omega Jade

We have more shorties and conversation coming in the weeks ahead so stay tuned!

