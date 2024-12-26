2024 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Homegoings
Homegoings cover art
Homegoings

'What does the concept of mother and child mean to you?'

By Myra Flynn
Published December 26, 2024 at 3:14 PM EST
Generations of motherhood in one image. On the left, Myra Flynn as an infant with her mother Martha Mathis, and on the right, Myra holding her newborn daughter Avalon.
Photo: Myra Flynn
/
Graphic: Elodie Reed
Generations of motherhood in one image. On the left, Myra Flynn as an infant with her mother Martha Mathis, and on the right, Myra holding her newborn daughter Avalon.

For this intimate Homegoings Shorty, Vermonter Raph Draws asks host Myra Flynn a question that doesn’t have one right or wrong answer: “What does motherhood mean to you?” Myra sits down with her mother Martha Mathis and her daughter Avalon as three generations share the holidays and their thoughts about mothers and daughters.

This is the latest episode of Homegoings, a podcast that features fearless conversations about race, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the series here.

Avalon Wills, Myra's daughter, celebrating Kwanzaa at age three, in Shelburne, Vermont.
Photo: Myra Flynn
/
Vermont Public
Avalon Wills, Myra's daughter, celebrating Kwanzaa at age three, in Shelburne, Vermont.

A note from Myra:

Here on the show, as your host, it’s my job to find interesting guests, learn more about what makes them so interesting, and basically work to weave these folks and their stories into a comprehensive, and hopefully entertaining episode.

Since we started doing Homegoings shorties, that’s changed a little, as these mini episodes are predicated on questions from you, our audience members. So, there’s been less ideating and more digging! Digging to find you answers.

But what if someone asks a question that doesn’t have one right or wrong answer? Nor a historical reference point, or any one perspective? In fact, what if someone asks what might be the most subjective question ever? I think this is what happened for our most recent shorty. Raph Draws was in the audience at a Homegoings event, and they stepped up to the mic and asked me:

“What does the concept of motherhood mean to you?”

Phew. In this shorty, I welcome you to a corner of my mama brain I didn’t even know I had! And sit down with my mother and daughter to talk generational blessings and challenges.

Happy listening. And happy Kwanzaa!

-Myra

Three generations of mothers and daughters.

Martha Mathis and her mother Myra Mathis.
Photo: Myra Flynn
/
Vermont Public
Myra Flynn and her mother Martha Mathis.
Photo: Myra Flynn
/
Vermont Public
Avalon and her mother Myra Flynn.
Photo: Myra Flynn
/
Vermont Public
Credits

This shorty was reported, edited and mixed by Myra Flynn with support from our associate producer James Stewart. Myra Flynn composed our theme music and all other music is from Blue Dot Sessions. Elodie Reed is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings artist portrait.

Check out the book we feature in this episode, "1 Black, 3 Red, 3 Green" by Vermont author Omega Jade
Courtesy
/
Onion River Press
We have more shorties and conversation coming in the weeks ahead so stay tuned!

To continue to be part of the Homegoings family:

Tags
Homegoings New England News Collaborative
Myra Flynn
Myra Flynn joined Vermont Public in March 2021 and is the DEIB Advisor, Host and Executive Producer of Homegoings. Raised in Vermont, Myra Flynn is an accomplished musician who has come to know the lay of dirt-road land that much more intimately through touring both well-known and obscure stages all around the state and beyond. She also has experience as a teaching artist and wore many hats at the Burlington Free Press, including features reporter and correspondent, before her pursuits took her deep into the arts world. Prior to joining Vermont Public, Myra spent eight years in the Los Angeles music industry.
See stories by Myra Flynn