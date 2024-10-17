‘Don’t come at me with the race thing’: Why one Black voter is backing Trump

This is the latest episode of Homegoings, a podcast that features fearless conversations about race, and YOU are welcome here. Follow the series here.

In politics today, it is generally assumed that most Black Americans vote Democrat. However, recent polling is suggesting a small, but not insignificant shift. Though we won’t know the actual numbers until the election, according to the Pew Research Center , 7% of Black voters over 50 currently identify as or lean Republican, while 17% of Black voters under 50 align with the GOP. In particular, Donald Trump is polling surprisingly well with Black men. Poll after poll has shown support ranging from 20% to almost 40%.

Where does the idea that Black voters “always” vote for the Democratic Party come from?

It’s a story that’s 100 years old, from a time when most Black people were Republicans. Yep, Republicans! Which makes sense, because the Republican Party was the party of Abraham Lincoln, who spearheaded one of the largest political shifts in the history of Black civil rights – emancipation from slavery. The Republican Party not only pushed for the right to vote for Black people, but pushed for Black politicians during that postbellum period known as Reconstruction.

Then in 1964, with an election right around the corner, the Republican Party had two candidates vying for the presidential nomination: New York governor and liberal front-runner Nelson Rockefeller, and an individual who came to the political party bearing the nickname “Mr. Conservative”: Barry Goldwater. Goldwater believed the Civil Rights Act, which had been recently signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson, was unconstitutional, and that states should implement the law in their own time. Basically, there are no handouts here in America.

The remaining Black Republican voters exited the party swiftly.

And we haven’t seen a real shift in the Black vote from Democrat back to Republican — until now. As we mentioned earlier, there is an uptick of Black voters aligning with the GOP. In particular, Black men. Why?

“You cannot deny the decades of history here as to why we got to this big, lopsided nature, right, of more than 80% of Black folks this cycle going to vote for Democrats. You can't ignore that history. There is a reason. There is a historical basis for why so many Black folks support Democrats. The movement happened in the 60s because of racism.”

- Eva McKend, CNN national politics correspondent

Eva Kend / Courtesy CNN National Politics Correspondent Eva McKend spends a lot of time speaking with Black voters in battleground states like Georgia and North Carolina.

All of that history serves as a backdrop for the conversation that makes up the bulk of this episode. In this season finale, we sit down with Juan Coleman, a Black man from North Carolina who lives in Vermont, who says he voted for Donald Trump in the past and is planning to vote for him again this election cycle. Juan shares his views on politics and his reasons for being a Black Trump supporter.

“Actually, I think it's interesting that people expecting Black people to vote a certain way… I would consider that to quite possibly be a form of racism.” - Juan Coleman

Juan Coleman is one voice, but isn’t all of politics, policy and change in general just the collection of individual voices? Maybe you disagree with what Juan shares in this episode, or with everything said in the media, or by the Trump campaign or the Kamala Harris campaign. That’s fair. We’ll leave you with these words from Eva McKend, from CNN, who reminds us: Go ahead and do something about it.

“I can't imagine not voting, given our legacy in this country, all of our ancestors, who fought, who died, who were dehumanized, belittled, made to do poll tests and all kinds of horrors just to get the right. I just can't imagine not participating in this process, and that doesn't necessarily mean voting for either of the major parties, right? But it's not only important for Black folks to vote. It’s important for everyone to vote. We live in a democratic society, and we can't take it for granted. It really, really is a blessing. Not everyone even has the option to vote in a democracy. So it's something that I certainly cherish, and I hope that others do, too.” - Eva McKend, CNN national politics correspondent

For our Homegoings homies in Vermont, we have a great resource for you during this election season. Vermont Public is committed to providing Vermonters with what you need to make informed decisions at the ballot box. Here you can listen and watch debates with the candidates for this election, compare their differing views and learn how to vote in the general election in Vermont. Go out and make your voice heard.

This episode was reported and mixed by Myra Flynn, with support from associate producer James Stewart. The episode was edited by Brittany Patterson with help from Jane Lindholm and Elodie Reed. Myra Flynn composed the theme music and all other music is from Blue Dot Sessions. Elodie Reed is the graphic artist behind this episode’s Homegoings artist portrait .

Thank you for listening to season two. Stay tuned for more content as Homegoings: Shorties are starting soon! As always, you are welcome here.

To continue to be part of the Homegoings family:



Correction: This story was updated on 10/17/2024 at 3:50 p.m. to reflect where Juan is from.