All Ears with Tad Cautious
Saturdays, 6-7 p.m.

All Ears with Tad Cautious is an eclectic music discovery show for curious listeners open to myriad genres. An omnivorous musical enthusiast, Tad Cautious is a radio disc jockey and DJ from Burlington. In addition to All Ears, he hosts The Bunny on SiriusXM, based on the on-site station he has helmed at Phish festivals since 1996. A genre-agnostic selector, his live sets featuring international funk, psychedelic jazz and classic afrobeat have improved the lives of audiences from Hollywood to Montgomery Center. Find more of Tad's playlists on Tidal.