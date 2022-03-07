Vermont Edition
This hour, hosts Connor Cyrus and Mikaela Lefrak share voices from Vermonters on primary day, and dive into results with senior political correspondent Bob Kinzel.
This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak and Connor Cyrus check in with voters and learn more about what's getting Vermonters to the polls on Tuesday's primary election.
This hour, host Connor Cyrus talks about Vermont's laws around being naked in public, and with several Vermont nudists and naturists about why they feel most comfortable without clothes.
Jellyfish, horses & bears, oh my! Champlain College professor recounts wilderness misadventures in new bookHost Mikaela Lefrak speaks with Champlain College writing professor and outdoor educator Erik Shonstrom about his new book.
This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak speaks with a game warden and a biologist from Vermont's Fish and Wildlife Department about human-bear encounters.
This hour, host Connor Cyrus breaks down a new UNH poll ahead of Vermont's primary election. Plus, we heard from college students voting in the primary and from the head of AARP Vermont.
This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak speaks with Dr. Tim Lahey about monkeypox in Vermont.
Host Mikaela Lefrak speaks with the newly-appointed commissioner of Vermont's Department of Public Safety.
This hour, we discuss the rail expansion project bringing Amtrak's Ethan Allen Express from Rutland to Burlington.
Over the course of two shows, Vermont Edition will explore the rental housing crisis. This hour, tenants and the challenges they say they're facing.