Following up on some of our favorite stories of 2025

On this last day of the year, we’re following up on three Vermont Public stories from 2025. We hear from Vermont Public’s Nina Keck about her consistent reporting on adult day programs throughout the state.

We also sit down with Father Brian Cummings of Saint Anne’s Shrine. Father Brian was in Rome this past April when Pope Francis passed away. We spoke to him the very day the new conclave began, and we’ll get his thoughts on Pope Leo’s tenure thus far.

But first, we revisit a story from September, not about Catholicism, per say, but involving God nonetheless. And however unlikely it may sound, an outhouse. Vermont Public reporter Howard Weiss-Tisman shares the story of a historic church in Windsor County that was built in the early 19th century. Nearly 200 years later there is still no plumbing. But now, there’s a space to relieve oneself and enjoy a service, wedding, or memorial in greater comfort.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

