Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Following up on some of our favorite stories of 2025

By Jenn Jarecki,
Jon Ehrens
Published December 31, 2025 at 2:30 PM EST
https://play.prx.org/e?ge=prx_11115_9e8b0270-5579-48d1-a8d1-f65bda0fba6a&uf=https%3A%2F%2Fpodcasts.vpr.net%2Fvermont-edition

On this last day of the year, we’re following up on three Vermont Public stories from 2025. We hear from Vermont Public’s Nina Keck about her consistent reporting on adult day programs throughout the state.

We also sit down with Father Brian Cummings of Saint Anne’s Shrine. Father Brian was in Rome this past April when Pope Francis passed away. We spoke to him the very day the new conclave began, and we’ll get his thoughts on Pope Leo’s tenure thus far.

But first, we revisit a story from September, not about Catholicism, per say, but involving God nonetheless. And however unlikely it may sound, an outhouse. Vermont Public reporter Howard Weiss-Tisman shares the story of a historic church in Windsor County that was built in the early 19th century. Nearly 200 years later there is still no plumbing. But now, there’s a space to relieve oneself and enjoy a service, wedding, or memorial in greater comfort.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition ReligionAging in VermontAging and Independent Living
Jenn Jarecki
Jenn Jarecki is Vermont Public's Morning Edition host. <a href="mailto:jenn.jarecki@vermontpublic.org" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000177-ab2e-d2dd-abff-eb6ea2110000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1742303965219,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000186-5fe4-d0fb-afde-5ff5517d0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1742303965219,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000186-5fe4-d0fb-afde-5ff5517d0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Email Jenn&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;mailto:jenn.jarecki@vermontpublic.org&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000195-a968-de50-a595-af6b98d10001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000195-a968-de50-a595-af6b98d10000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Email Jenn</a>.
See stories by Jenn Jarecki
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
See stories by Jon Ehrens