Remembering those we lost in 2025

Every year-end on Vermont Edition, we take some time away from the news to collectively remember people from our communities who we lost that year.

For our 2025 remembrance show, the former director of the Breadloaf Writers Conference Michael Collier shared stories of his friend and colleague Ellen Bryant Voigt, an award-winning poet and Vermont's former poet laureate. Cecil Reniche-Smith of Brandon told us about her mother, Ola O'Dell of Bethel, a local Justice of the Peace who volunteered internationally with the Peace Corps at age 57 and again at 74. Rae Carter of Plainfield reflected on her friend Sister Sankofa's legacy around social and racial justice education. Vermont treasurer Mike Pieciak told us about his mother, Carolyn Pieciak, who helped found and run St. Brigid's Kitchen and Pantry in Brattleboro. Saint Michael's College languages and literature professor Peter Vantine honored his colleague Adrian Languasco, who taught at St. Mike's for more than 50 years.

We also heard reflections on Sandy Baird, Stan Baker, Morgan Brown, Jon Gailmor, Maureen Malone, Tim Palmer and Robert Resnik.

Broadcast live on Thursday, December 18, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

