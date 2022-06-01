Vermont Public seeks to create an expanding, open community for all Vermonters, broadening access and opportunity for all voices to participate from every corner of our unique state.
Over the last 50 years, VPR and Vermont PBS’ audiences and supporters helped create two of the strongest statewide public media organizations in America. Together as Vermont Public we will build on that foundation of trusted information, high-quality education, and thoughtful programming to build the future of public media in Vermont.
Vermont Public remains Vermont’s unified public media source for programs from NPR and PBS and for locally produced, award-winning news, video and music content. We also host community events, both virtual and in-person, throughout the broadcast region.
Vermont Public is about bringing people and communities together. We want to give everyone a chance to participate – from every corner of our state and region.
Welcome to Vermont Public!
Our vision is a Vermont public informed, engaged and inspired to create our future.
Our mission is to broaden and diversify our audience through relevant, trusted information and stories that bring people and communities together.
We want to live in a world where our minds are open, we embrace differences and explore the shared ground between us. To get there we have listening to do and stories to explore, together with you.
What's in a name? All of you! Last summer, VPR and Vermont PBS joined together to serve you better. And now, we're excited to share that we've joined together under a new name: Vermont Public.
