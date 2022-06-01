© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

About Us

logo-tagline-vermontpublic-20220622

Vermont Public seeks to create an expanding, open community for all Vermonters, broadening access and opportunity for all voices to participate from every corner of our unique state.

Over the last 50 years, VPR and Vermont PBS’ audiences and supporters helped create two of the strongest statewide public media organizations in America. Together as Vermont Public we will build on that foundation of trusted information, high-quality education, and thoughtful programming to build the future of public media in Vermont.

Vermont Public remains Vermont’s unified public media source for programs from NPR and PBS and for locally produced, award-winning news, video and music content. We also host community events, both virtual and in-person, throughout the broadcast region.

Vermont Public is about bringing people and communities together. We want to give everyone a chance to participate – from every corner of our state and region.

Welcome to Vermont Public!
Welcome To Vermont Public

Our vision is a Vermont public informed, engaged and inspired to create our future.

Our mission is to broaden and diversify our audience through relevant, trusted information and stories that bring people and communities together.

We want to live in a world where our minds are open, we embrace differences and explore the shared ground between us. To get there we have listening to do and stories to explore, together with you.

A smiling woman with long brown hair holds a video camera. She is wearing a floral shirt and has headphones around her neck
1 of 6  — kaylee-mumford-vermontpublic-bishop-20220601.jpg
A smiling man sits in front of a studio microphone. He has headphones covering his ears and is wearing a white long sleeve shirt
2 of 6  — connor-cyrus-vermontpublic-bishop-20220601.jpg
A radio reporter sits at his cubicle in a newsroom. He has two computer screens and is editing audio. He is sitting back casually in a rolling desk chair wearing a checkered shirt.
3 of 6  — liam-elder-connors-vermontpublic-bishop-20220601.jpg
A young man wearing a white long sleeve shirt smiles big. A video crew and equipment surrounds him as he delivers lines to a camera.
4 of 6  — marlon-hyde-vermontpublic-bishop-20220601.jpg
A smiling woman is in the middle of a conversation with someone off camera. She's sitting at a table with her laptop, wearing a white button up shirt.
5 of 6  — joann-cry-vermontpublic-bishop-20220601.jpg
A man wearing all black smiles at the camera. He is sitting in a radio recording studio in front of a sound board and two computer screens
6 of 6  — walter-parker-vermontpublic-bishop-20220601.jpg
  • welcome-to-vermont-public-video-thumbnail.png
    Welcome to Vermont Public
    Vermont Public Staff
    What's in a name? All of you! Last summer, VPR and Vermont PBS joined together to serve you better. And now, we're excited to share that we've joined together under a new name: Vermont Public.
  • jane-melody-mountains-courtesy-20220609.jpg
    Courtesy
    /
    Join 'But Why' for book launch parties!
    Ty Robertson
    Here at But Why, we’re bursting at the seams with excitement about our two new books, and we want to celebrate with you! Join us for a virtual book launch party on July 6 and/or join us for an in-person event on July 10.
Load More