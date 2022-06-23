© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
About Us
Announcements

Welcome to Vermont Public

By Vermont Public Staff
Published June 23, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT

What's in a name? All of you!

Last summer, VPR and Vermont PBS joined together to serve you better. And now, we're excited to share that we've joined together under a new name: Vermont Public.

Our name has evolved to reflect who we are, and where we’re going. As technology changes our lives and algorithms push us further apart, Vermont Public is committed to bridging divides. We’re on a journey to create an expanding, open community for all Vermonters, broadening access and opportunity for all voices to participate from every corner of our unique state.

We are Vermont’s unified source for NPR and PBS programming and local, award-winning news, education, events, music, arts, and entertainment, here to foster dialogue and connection between people.

Welcome to the new Vermont Public! Your journey starts here:

Tags

About Us Announcements
Vermont Public Staff
See stories by Vermont Public Staff