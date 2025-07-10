State dispatches rescue teams as flash floods hit Vermont, again

Updated at 10:24 p.m.

Heavy thunderstorms have led to flash flooding in Vermont — for the third year in a row.

On Thursday afternoon, the state sent a swiftwater rescue team to Sutton to help residents of a home that had been “cut off by floodwater,” according to Mark Bosma, a public information officer with Vermont Emergency Management.

Additional teams were on standby in the northern part of the state, he said in an email around 8 p.m.

The state opened its emergency operations center and has been tracking the flooding, which has been concentrated in northeastern Vermont, according to Bosma.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning until 10 p.m. for Caledonia and Essex counties, anticipating flooding in Lyndon, Burke, Lyndonville Village, Newark, East Haven, East Burke and Lyndon Center.

Between 3 to 5 inches of rain battered the region, washing out a number of roads, according to the weather service.

High water had closed Route 5 in Lyndon at the bridge near Calendar Brook Road on Thursday evening, according to reports on NewEngland511.

There was also a warning for northwestern Addison County, where flooding closed portions of Route 17, according to the weather service. That warning expired shortly after 8 p.m. with the weather service reporting that the heavy rain had ceased and floodwaters had receded. Between 3.5 and 4.5 inches of rain had fallen in the area as of around 6 p.m.

The storm damaged the roof of Middlebury Union High School, according to the school's social media.

Lyndon Rescue / Courtesy Calendar Brook Road in Sutton is covered in floodwater July 10, 2025.

State officials are urging people to stay away from flooded areas and never drive across flooded roadways. People in need of assistance should call 9-1-1.

The flooding comes on the exact anniversary of catastrophic flooding that hit the state on July 10, 2023 and again, on the very same day, in 2024.

Key resources: