To Listen Now, Click The Green Play Button

The fastest and easiest way to listen is with the player built right into vermontpublic.org. If you're on a computer, you'll see it at the top left of the screen. If you're on a mobile device, it will be located at the bottom left of the screen. Click the "All Streams" button on the right side of the audio player to select the stream you want. This is called the Persistent Player, which means the stream will keep playing as you navigate vermontpublic.org, or leave it open in a browser tab.

Apps For iOS & Android

Get the Vermont Public iOS App | Get the Vermont Public Android App

Use our app to listen to the online streams as well as the latest on-demand newscasts and podcasts. Get quick access to the latest news stories right on your phone!

Vermont Public Audio Player

For more stream options or if you prefer a "pop up" player in your browser, use the Audio Player. This player includes low-bandwidth options, i.e. 24k MP3, as well as higher quality audio streams, AAC+ and Flash.

Smart Speakers

One of the fastest and easiest ways to listen to Vermont Public is using voice commands with your smart speaker.

Check out our smart speaker guide for an overview of how to use Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Apple Homepod.

Apple Music And AppleTV

Use this link to listen to Vermont Public in Apple Music and AppleTV. To listen in iTunes, use the links below.

iTunes and Windows Media

Use the playlist links below to open the streams using iTunes or Windows Media Player.

Above streams are MP3 unless noted as AAC+.

Secure HTTPS URLs For Vermont Public's Online Radio Streams

Some devices and apps require the stream's direct MP3 web address, the URL, to connect to the live streams. The most popular format is the 64k MP3.

Vermont Public

MP3 64k: https://vpr.streamguys1.com/vpr64.mp3

MP3 24k: https://vpr.streamguys1.com/vpr24.mp3

MP3 96k: https://vpr.streamguys1.com/vpr96.mp3

AAC 64k: https://vpr.streamguys1.com/vpr64.aac

Vermont Public Classical

MP3 64k: https://vprclassical.streamguys1.com/vprclassical64.mp3

MP3 24k: https://vprclassical.streamguys1.com/vprclassical24.mp3

MP3 128k: https://vprclassical.streamguys1.com/vprclassical128.mp3

AAC 64k: https://vprclassical.streamguys1.com/vprclassical64.aac

Replay: My Place, Friday Night Jazz, and All The Traditions

MP3 64k: https://vprmix.streamguys1.com/vprmix64.mp3

MP3 24k: https://vprmix.streamguys1.com/vprmix24.mp3

AAC 64k: https://vprmix.streamguys1.com/vprmix64.aac

BBC MP3 24k: https://vprbbc.streamguys1.com/vprbbc24.mp3

Vermont Legislature

Vermont House MP3 24k: https://vprstate.streamguys1.com/vprhouse24.mp3

Vermont Senate MP3 24k: https://vprstate.streamguys1.com/vprsenate24.mp3

The House and Senate streams from the Vermont Legislature are active only when they are in session and have the chamber microphone turned on.

Bandwidth Options For Dial-Up And Mobile Data Plans

To access the Low Bandwidth 24 kbps MP3 streams, use the URLs above or this the Audio Player.

Vermont Public offers our live streams in several different bit rates. Generally speaking, streams with higher bit rates produce better sound than streams with lower rates. This bit rate is measured in kilobits per second (kbps), abbreviated to "k." While higher bit rate streams sound better, they also require higher bandwidth internet connections.

Listeners with high-speed internet, such as from fiber network or cable broadband, can usually listen to the higher bit rate streams, e.g. 64k, 96k and 128k. Listeners on DSL and satellite should start with the 64k stream options but may have to use 24k when their connections are slow.

If you're listening on a mobile device, and not using Wifi or an unlimited data plan, you may incur charges for from your carrier for mobile data usage (this applies to any streaming service, not just Vermont Public). In this case, you can use the 24 kbps streams, available below and on the Audio Player, to help minimize your data consumption, but be mindful you may incur charges.

If you have a dial-up connection your best streaming option is to use the 24k MP3 streams - higher bandwidth streams might not work on dial-up connections.

Please note that internet speeds can vary for each user and network and can vary depending on time and conditions. Try streams of different bit rates to find the best listening experience for your device and connection. If you experience poor performance with a stream that is usually reliable, try the lower option temporarily. If you have questions, contact us.