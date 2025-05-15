Sundays, 6-7 p.m.

Now Playing with DJ Llu is 60-minute mixtape curated to give you a listen to some of the best in rock, R&B, hip-hop, and RPM from the new releases of the week. The mix is always electric, never repeated and always a good listen. DJ Llu has been on the airwaves in Vermont since 1994. Starting in community radio while in high school, Llu has been on commercial, college, and community stations across the state. A lifelong Vermonter, Llu is a passionate community organizer, with a long history in nonprofit work with the queer youth community, community media, the arts, and political campaigns. If you have suggestions or comments, email DJ Llu lmuvaneystanak@vermontpublic.org. Thanks for listening.

Hear more of DJ Llu's work on Mixcloud.