Contact the Vermont Public newsroom

Want to have a say in Vermont Public's news coverage? Here's how you can get in touch with tips, questions or other feedback.



Email

Contact our editors, reporters and producers directly using the form below. We read every submission, though we may not be able to reply to each one. Anonymous tips are allowed, and any personal identifying information will not be shared without your consent.

If you'd like to contact Vermont Public on a different matter (programming, membership, underwriting, reception, etc.), please find our general inbox here.

Press releases can be submitted here.



Phone

Leave a message for any of our reporters, any time, at 802-552-8899.



Secure methods

Vermont Public is committed to investigative journalism as part of its mission of public service. Have a tip for the investigative reporting desk? Use one of the methods below to securely share information with us.



U.S. Mail

Mail submissions to:

Vermont Public Investigations

365 Troy Ave

Colchester, VT 05446



Signal

Signal provides free, open source, end-to-end encrypted messaging. Get started on iOS, Android or Desktop at signal.org, then contact Interim News Editor Liam Elder-Connors at (Vermont area code) 503-8071.