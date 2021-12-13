Vermont Public's Year-End Giving Guide

As a community-supported nonprofit organization, we hope you'll include Vermont Public in your year-end giving plans to help us carry out our public service mission. In addition to the traditional ways to support Vermont Public - during membership drives or through your annual membership renewal - we want to highlight a number of other ways to support our work:

Donor Advised Funds

Time is running out in 2022 to make a grant to Vermont Public from your donor advised fund. Reach out to your representative today.

IRA Rollover

As 2022 comes to an end, you may want to consider using the Charitable IRA Rollover option to make a gift. If you are 70½ years old or older, you can make a donation of up to $100,000 directly from your individual retirement accounts without first having to recognize the distribution as income. The IRA charitable rollover is very popular with taxpayers and beneficial to charities. Learn more about making a gift through your IRA here.

Gifts of Stock

Giving appreciated stocks and other securities is a tax-wise way to support public media. For securities held longer than one year, you can deduct their full fair market value, regardless of what you originally paid for them while avoiding a capital gains tax. To make a gift of stock, you simply set up a stock transfer. Once the transfer is complete, Vermont Public sells the stock and puts the proceeds to use supporting the programs and services you value. Please notify us directly of a stock gift because we aren’t always notified of the name of the donor when we receive an electronic stock transfer. You can find all of the information you need to make a gift of stock here.

Matching Gifts

Many companies will match charitable contributions made by their employees during the year. Some companies will match a gift one-for-one or up to two or three times your contribution. Check here to see if your company has a matching gift program — in some cases, you can download the appropriate form too (but you can also request a form directly from your employer). This is a great benefit: you can double or triple the impact of your gift by taking just five minutes to fill out a simple form.

Vermont Public is an independent non-profit organization that depends on thousands of individuals and local businesses for support. As a charitable non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization, contributions are fully tax-deductible according to U.S. law. As always, it's never a bad idea to discuss your plans with a trusted advisor about the tax benefits of charitable giving.

If you're planning to mail a check to Vermont Public, it must be postmarked by December 31 to be counted as a 2022 donation . If you want to ensure we get your gift in time, please consider giving online by December 31. Thanks!

If you have any questions about these unique ways to support Vermont Public, please contact Leanne Klyza Linck at 800-639-2192 or majorgiving@vermontpublic.org.

Thanks so much for your support. Our best wishes to you and yours for 2023!