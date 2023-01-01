Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

Families

Anytime, anywhere! All of the awesome PBS KIDS and Vermont Public content that you love and trust is now available 24 hours a day on TV, online, or mobile – and all free! Whenever you’re in the mood for top-quality, interactive, and educational resources we are here for you.
Kid in a wheelchair blowing bubbles

Featured resources for kids in preschool to grade 2

ECHO’s SCIENCE AND STORIES IS ON BROADCAST (7:00 A.M. MAIN CHANNEL)

Do More, Learn More activity links are brought to you by ECHO, the Vermont Agency of Education and Vermont Public Ambassadors:

Icon of a magnifying glass over a cartoon bee

Featured resources for kids in grades 3-5

Logo and cartoon of Alma

Find tips on how to help kids broaden their perspective. Alma’s Way learning resources can be found in English and Spanish.

Suggested PBS Parents Alma’s Way Article: “Helping Kids Celebrate Differences With Alma’s Way”

 

Cartoon image of a boy and girl by an easel

Featured resources for kids in grades 6-12

Logo for Above the Noise

The Above the Noise Collection in PBS LearningMedia empowers teens to unpack issues that affect their lives.

But Why

But Why is a show led by you, kids! You ask the questions and we find the answers. It’s a big interesting world out there.

Curious about how to include podcasts into the classroom or car trip?
But Why is here to help with your education goals! We've created learning guides to complement our recent episodes. After listening to an episode, use the learning guide to deepen your child(ren)'s understanding of what they've learned. You can find our learning guides at the top of our episode pages. We also have transcripts and some episodes are supplemented with coloring pages, experiments or recipes!

Our learning guides were created with students in kindergarten through grade three in mind (ages 5-9) but may be appropriate for other ages. Our learning guides were designed to meet Common Core standards. Here is a handy list to all of our available guides by category.

Browse But Why Learning Guides | But Why - PBS Learning Media Collection

 

cartoon graphic of PBS Kids characters and app icon
PBS

 

Family and Education projects and this page on Vermont Public is proudly sponsored by...

Logo for Wendell's Furniture
McKenzie logo
logo for JFF
logo for UVM