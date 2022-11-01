Local News

Earlier this month nearly 50 volunteers armed with rakes and large pruning tools gathered for the annual spiny softshell turtle beach clean up day. The conservation effort, organized by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, helps ready the beach for hatching baby turtles.
According to a recent study, more than half of Vermont’s farmworker housing units are in need of repairs, including for health and safety issues.But even though on-farm housing is technically state-regulated in Vermont, farmworkers do not rely on state agencies for help. Instead, farmworkers use a program they built themselves.
Nightmare Vermont is one of the largest haunted houses in the state. Since opening in Essex Junction in 2004, this all-volunteer Halloween event has provided classic jump scares and an immersive theater experience. And Vermont Public’s Marlon Hyde got a behind-the-scenes walkthrough.
Starting next fall, the University of Vermont will be tuition-free to all Vermont residents whose families make less than $60,000 a year, university officials announced on Friday.
A number of pollinating bees are either endangered or threatened in Vermont, and a group of steelpan drummers wants to bring awareness to the dwindling pollinator populations. As Vermont Public’s Marlon Hyde reports this group is using music that originates from the Caribbean to make a difference.
This November, Vermonters will vote on whether to enshrine the right to abortion in the state Constitution. The overturning of Roe v. Wade helped spur some voters to advocate for the measure, including a group of friends who hosted a bike ride to fundraise for the campaign.
In essence, University of Vermont scientist Brian Beckage and his team created a model that says as the climate changes, so will human behavior — for the better.
A 67-year old man died Tuesday morning at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, according to the Department of Corrections. It’s the fifth death at the prison this year.
Richmond native Ben Feinson didn’t just hike the Long Trail from the Vermont-Massachusetts border up to Canada — he ran it. And he did it in record time. Learn about his incredible journey and the documentary that recorded his history-making run.
A fly fishing guide in Bennington County found a rare fossil while teaching a client.
The only Franklin County sheriff candidate whose name is on the ballot pleaded not guilty on Monday to assaulting a handcuffed man. Both parties have asked him to withdraw and endorsed a write-in candidate.
Can these parasitoid wasps give Vermont's young ash trees a fighting chance against the invasive emerald ash borer? Scientists sure hope so.
