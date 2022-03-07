Vermont This Week
Fridays, 7:30 p.m.
Insightful journalists discuss reasons behind weekly headlines.
Join host Stewart Ledbetter and Vermont’s top journalists as they delve into the most important news stories each week. Vermont This Week, produced by Vermont Public, keeps viewers informed on how politics are shaping our state, covering all sides of the issues. We discuss not only what happened, but also the reasons why.
Latest Episodes
Administration Says Vermont COVID-19 Now 'Endemic'; ER Nurses Report Rise in Workplace Assaults, Demand Security; Primary Races See New Endorsements, TV Ads.Panel: Stewart Ledbetter – Moderator, NBC5; Anne Wallace Allen - Seven Days; Henry Epp - Vermont Public Radio; Brianna Borghi - NBC5.