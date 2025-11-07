Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week
In review: Beta Technologies at NYSE, voters reject borrowing for projects, Section 8 need

Published November 7, 2025 at 6:03 PM EST

Vermont's own Beta Technologies debuts at the New York Stock Exchange. But as the company aims to expand could the Trump administration's policies alter its course?

Plus, Vermonters made their voices heard on Election Day. We dive into what passed and what was voted down.

