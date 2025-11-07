In review: Beta Technologies at NYSE, voters reject borrowing for projects, Section 8 need
Vermont's own Beta Technologies debuts at the New York Stock Exchange. But as the company aims to expand could the Trump administration's policies alter its course?
Plus, Vermonters made their voices heard on Election Day. We dive into what passed and what was voted down.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator
- Derek Brouwer - Seven Days
- Calvin Cutler - WCAX
- Howard Weiss-Tisman - Vermont Public
