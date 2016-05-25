What if you could decide what stories Vermont Public should be covering, before they're even assigned?
That's the idea behind Brave Little State, a podcast where you ask the questions, you decide what Vermont Public investigates, and then you work with us to find the answers.
So tell us: What question do you have about Vermont, our region or its people that you want us to explore? Submit it below, or leave us a short voicemail at 802-552-4880.
>>> Cast your vote for our next topic!
>>> Sign up for our newsletter
>>> Listen to our latest episode: How do Vermont breweries manage their wastewater?
Coming soon:
- "What happened to all the restaurant workers? Where have they gone? What are they doing now?" — Khrista Trerotola | Available in December
- "Why doesn't Vermont have freestanding birthcenters?" — Alison Fischman | Available in December
"Eight states have a 'death with dignity' law. Vermont is one. How many Vermonters use this option, and how does the medical establishment view it?"— Charles Bestard | Available in January
Introducing: Brave Little State Pale Ale, in collaboration with Lawson's Finest Liquids! Read more about our collaboration here.
Subscribe to Brave Little State for free, and never miss an episode:
Loading...
Brave Little State is powered by Hearken. Our theme music is by Ty Gibbons. All questions asked make it to the question archive unless they don’t meet our guidelines for decorum, fairness or obvious conflicts of interest.
_
_
-
Vermont has the most breweries per capita. But the more beer they brew, the more they have to deal with their wastewater.
-
On Anna Costello’s first visit to Vermont, she was surprised by the large number of Chinese restaurants compared to the seemingly small number of Asian Americans.
-
When the federal government banned alcohol in 1920, Vermonters took matters into their own hands. Brave Little State heads to the Northeast Kingdom to explore the history.
-
A listener asked Brave Little State how this Upper Valley community became such a thriving place, “when it used to be so bleak.” We talk to some of the people behind the transformation.
-
Question-asker Peter Langella wanted to better understand how Vermont profited from slavery. So Brave Little State dives into the history, and explores how the legacy of slavery is still reverberating in Vermont today.
-
Question-asker David Hess was curious about Native stories that speak to the Vermont landscape. Enter Mali Obomsawin’s new album, Sweet Tooth. Across three movements, she blends Wabanaki music with free jazz, and ancient stories with new ones, all of which offers a unique look at the land called Vermont.
-
The sale of the Vermont Lake Monsters in 2021 would bring lots of changes. In some ways, it’s a story of renewal. But the more things change, the more they stay the same.
-
We hear from former Vermonters about their relationship with our state, from the love that brought them here to the disappointments that prompted them to leave.
-
A question about finding companionship in the Green Mountain State – from wide-eyed hopefuls to frustrated giver-uppers. Plus, a love story.
-
Exploring the origins of bizarre Vermont road of your choosing. In this edition: Iranistan Road in Burlington, a Jericho tour de force — and to change gears (so to speak), those punny signs on Vermont's highways.