Brave Little State
Hosted by Angela Evancie
Myra Flynn
Josh Crane

What if you could decide what stories Vermont Public should be covering, before they're even assigned?

That's the idea behind Brave Little State, a podcast where you ask the questions, you decide what Vermont Public investigates, and then you work with us to find the answers.

So tell us: What question do you have about Vermont, our region or its people that you want us to explore? Submit it below, or leave us a short voicemail at 802-552-4880.

    Coming soon:

    • "What happened to all the restaurant workers? Where have they gone? What are they doing now?" — Khrista Trerotola | Available in December
    • "Why doesn't Vermont have freestanding birthcenters?" — Alison Fischman | Available in December

    • "Eight states have a 'death with dignity' law. Vermont is one. How many Vermonters use this option, and how does the medical establishment view it?"— Charles Bestard | Available in January

    Introducing: Brave Little State Pale Ale, in collaboration with Lawson's Finest Liquids! Read more about our collaboration here.

    Brave Little State is powered by Hearken. Our theme music is by Ty Gibbons. All questions asked make it to the question archive unless they don’t meet our guidelines for decorum, fairness or obvious conflicts of interest.

