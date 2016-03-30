But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids

But Why is a show led by you, kids! You ask the questions and we find the answers. It’s a big interesting world out there. On But Why we tackle topics large and small, about nature, words, even the end of the world.

Have a question? Send it to us! Adults, use your smartphone's memo function or an audio app to record your kid's question (get up nice and close so we can hear). Be sure to include your child's first name, age, and town. And then email the audio file to questions@butwhykids.org.