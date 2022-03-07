Careers & Internships

Considering employment at Vermont Public?

About Us

Vermont Public is Vermont’s unified public media organization, serving the community with trusted journalism, quality entertainment, and diverse educational programming. Formerly Vermont Public Radio and Vermont PBS, Vermont Public also provides local access to national programming from NPR and PBS. Its statewide radio and TV networks reach all of Vermont, as well as parts of New Hampshire, New York, Massachusetts and Quebec, Canada. More information about programs, stations, services, and ways to support is available at vermontpublic.org.

We offer industry leading benefits:



5+ weeks paid time off, plus 11 paid holidays

11 weeks paid FMLA

paid FMLA Generous employer funded HRA Health Insurance, Vision and Dental plans and Life & Supplemental Insurance

401k with Employer Match

Employee Wellness Programs including Gym Memberships

Positive & Flexible Work Culture

Public Service Loan Forgiveness Eligibility

Vermont Public is a proud equal opportunity employer. We work diligently to recruit a broad pool of candidates and to hire and promote qualified individuals whose personal experiences, characteristics, and talents reasonably reflect the diversity of the communities served by Vermont Public. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, ancestry, color, national origin, place of birth, race, religion, crime-victim status, genetic information, disability, HIV-positive status, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, veteran/military service status, health coverage status, and any other protected characteristics recognized, and as defined by, applicable law. Our equal employment opportunities apply to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. We encourage applications from women, minority groups, veterans, and people with disabilities.

We are dedicated to providing broad outreach regarding career opportunities at Vermont Public and we seek the help of local organizations in referring qualified applicants to our station. If your organization distributes information about employment opportunities to job seekers, or refers job seekers to employers and would like to receive job vacancy notices from Vermont Public, please contact us.

View Vermont Public's EEO Reports here.

Current Openings:

We believe a strong organization includes employees from a range of backgrounds with different skills, experience, and passions. If you do not meet every position qualification but feel you are the right candidate for the job, we would love to hear from you. HOW TO APPLY Please click the "apply now" link under the position you are interested in

.

If you have any issues with the form loading, please kindly email your cover letter & resume to careers@vermontpublic.org

Director of Radio Programming

Vermont Public is in search of a thoughtful and listener-focused Director of Radio Programming to join our team in Colchester, VT.

Who Should Apply?

We're looking for someone who will champion the listener experience – from the sound of promotions, music and interstitials, hosting, and on-air shifts, to our national program schedule. The ideal candidate will bring a keen ear, leadership skills, an understanding of what makes great radio, and a collaborative mindset to their work. This is a supervisory position that requires at least 3 years in broadcasting or other related fields.

Candidates will be expected to have a high level of commitment and dedication to the mission of the organization and public media. Must be able to cultivate and develop inclusive and equitable working relationships with co-workers and audience, supporting and enhancing a culture of belonging as well as preserving confidentiality appropriately.

Details:

This is a full-time salary-exempt non-union position; compensation ranges from $60,000-$75,000 yearly average of 40 hours per week.

Apply now

Digital Editor

Vermont Public has an exciting opportunity to join an award-winning news operation with a large loyal listening and viewing audience. We’re now seeking to extend our reach by creating more digital content with the role of Digital Editor.

The Digital Editor will help move our organization in the direction of deeper, more meaningful interactions with our audience across digital platforms. This role will also help us build our newsroom content strategy from the ground up.

Who Should Apply?

We are looking for candidates who are excited about presenting original and repackaged journalism in the digital space, whether that is TikTok, Instagram Reels, Twitter or on Vermont Public’s website. Must be driven to broaden and diversify who journalism is made by, for and about by asking who the audience is and what they need.

Five years of journalism experience and strong news judgment required. Knowledge of journalistic principles, ethics and standards is essential. No degree requirement.

Candidates will be expected to have a high level of commitment and dedication to the mission of the organization and public media. Must be able to cultivate and develop inclusive and equitable working relationships with co-workers and audience, supporting and enhancing a culture of belonging as well as preserving confidentiality appropriately.

Details:

This is a Regular Full-Time Salary Exempt position. Compensation ranges from $60,000-$80,000 yearly average 40 hours per week.

Read the full job description here | Apply now

Director of Membership

The Director of Membership develops fundraising strategies and manages activities of a comprehensive membership program for one of the largest public media organizations in New England. The Director leads and supports the team in achieving revenue goals and strategic initiatives while providing a high level of service to our members. Contributes to the general management of Vermont Public as a member of the management team.

Who Should Apply?

Candidates will ideally possess a Bachelor’s degree or combination of education and at least 5 years of relevant experience in development, customer service or related field(s). Supervisory or managerial experience is required. Experience in public media or nonprofit membership programs preferred.

Desired skills include:

• Effective team leadership and management: recruiting, training, supervision and recognition

• Ability to develop effective fundraising strategies that channel audience inspiration into financial support and result in strengthened donor engagement.

• Demonstrated success in developing and achieving measurable goals and process improvement, both individually and in a team leadership role.

• Excellent communication skills in writing, conversation, and presentations.

• Strong aptitude for projecting and budgeting financials, analyzing data, and taking data-informed risks.

• Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.

Candidates will be expected to have a high level of commitment and dedication to the mission of the organization and public media. Must be able to cultivate and develop inclusive and equitable working relationships with co-workers and audience, supporting and enhancing a culture of belonging as well as preserving confidentiality appropriately.

Details:

This is a full-time salary-exempt position; compensation ranges from $68,302- $92,300 yearly, average 40 hours per week.

Read the full job description here | Apply now

Programming Producer

Vermont Public is in search of a producer to join the programming team and assist in delivering our award-winning news, information, and music to broadcast and digital audiences. The Programming Producer has the skills and flexibility to prepare a variety of live and pre-recorded content modules for Vermont Public. The producer writes and produces compelling promotional content across all platforms, including broadcast, web, and social media. The producer also prepares special programs for air. They assist in the planning and execution of selected responsibilities in connection with membership drives.

Who Should Apply?

We're looking for someone who loves collaborating across teams, who prioritizes our audience's needs and interests, and who is flexible enough to help support in a variety of on-air roles. The ideal candidate should have some experience in audio, a sharp ear, and bring a collaborative mindset to their work. At least 3 years of relevant experience in broadcasting or related fields and strong organizational, communication (written and verbal), and interpersonal skills are required. Candidates will be expected to have a high level of commitment and dedication to the mission of the organization and public media. Must be able to cultivate and develop inclusive and equitable working relationships with co-workers and audience, supporting and enhancing a culture of belonging as well as preserving confidentiality appropriately.

Details:

This is a full-time salary-exempt position; compensation ranges from $58,000-60,000 yearly, average 40 hours per week.

Read the full job description here | Apply now

Engagement Producer for But Why

Vermont Public seeks an engagement producer to join our award-winning international kids podcast, But Why. On our show, we let kids lead, and we have fun following what they want to learn about. Our tight-knit team is looking for a multimedia expert with the creative energy to keep up with kids’ boundless curiosity. The ideal candidate will engage with our international audience of kids and adults across many digital platforms. You’ll lead our approach to social media and digital platforms and audience engagement. Our mission is to celebrate the diversity and complexity of childhood experience and we want a colleague who keeps those values front and center.

Who Should Apply?

Applicants will be able to demonstrate expertise in creating dynamic and engaging social media content and possess the ability to interact with both child and adult audiences. Strong written and verbal skills are required; editorial or production experience in podcasting or broadcast journalism or a background in primary school education is preferred. Candidates will be expected to have a high level of commitment and dedication to the mission of the organization and public media. Must be able to cultivate and develop inclusive and equitable working relationships with co-workers and audience, supporting and enhancing a culture of belonging as well as preserving confidentiality appropriately.

Details:

This is a full time salary-exempt position; compensation ranges from $55,000-65,000 yearly, average 40 hours per week.

Read the full job description here | Apply now

Afternoon News Producer

This position is responsible for producing newscasts and interviews for broadcast on All Things Considered and our daily news podcast and daily newsletter The Frequency. The producer will join a team of fellow producers, reporters, and editors who are dedicated to exploring the whole Vermont story. The producer will work with editors and the hosts of All Things Considered and The Frequency to develop afternoon coverage plans for broadcast and digital platforms, ensuring our audiences are getting timely and relevant news each day. The person will pitch ideas for who we should be interviewing, then help script those interview segments and get them ready for the radio waves and our digital platforms. The producer will also keep tabs on breaking news, help script the daily news podcast, and go out into the field to help report the news.

Who Should Apply?

Someone with at least two years of journalism experience who can produce content that adheres to journalistic standards and ethics. Experience with public radio, podcasting, audio editing, and working in a daily news environment are desired.

Details:

This is a salary exempt position; compensation ranges from $48,840-$66,000 yearly, average 40 hours per week.

Read the full job description here | Apply now

