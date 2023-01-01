© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Listen To Vermont Public On Your Smart Speaker

Activate our voices with yours. Learn how to make Vermont Public come alive on your smart speaker!

Note: Some of these commands have not yet been updated to reflect our new name, Vermont Public.

Amazon Alexa  |  Google Home  |  Apple Homepod

Smart speakers are a great way to listen to all your favorite news, music and podcasts from Vermont Public and NPR. Smart speakers are ready to go off the shelf, but you can enable skills or apps to provide even greater control over your listening experience. Click on your smart speaker above to jump to some quick instructions!

Amazon Alexa

I want to...General CommandWith NPR One SkillWith VPR Skill
Play Vermont PublicAlexa, play Vermont Public
Play Vermont Public ClassicalAlexa, play Vermont Public Classical radio
Play VPR NewsAlexa, play NPRAlexa, play NPR OneAlexa, play VPR News
Play VPR ClassicalAlexa, play VPR Classical on TuneIn-Alexa, open Vermont Public Radio and play VPR Classical
Get the latest newscastAlexa, play the latest news from NPRAlexa, ask NPR One to play the latest newsAlexa, open Vermont Public Radio and play the latest news
Play Vermont Edition podcastAlexa, play Vermont Edition podcastAlexa, ask NPR One to play Vermont EditionAlexa, open Vermont Public Radio and play Vermont Edition
Play a Vermont Public podcastAlexa, play Brave Little State podcastAlexa, ask NPR One to play But Why: A Podcast For Curious KidsAlexa, open Vermont Public Radio and play Vermont Edition

For even more commands and examples of what you can do with Alexa and VPR, check out this VPR Blog post.

Google Home

I want to...General Command
Play Vermont PublicOK Google, play Vermont Public
Play Vermont Public ClassicalOK Google, play Vermont Public Classical
Play VPR News*OK Google, open NPR and play VPR News
Play VPR ClassicalOK Google, open NPR and play VPR Classical
Get the latest newscastOK Google, play the latest news from NPR
Play Vermont Edition podcastOK Google, play Vermont Edition podcast
Play a Vermont Public podcastOK Google, play Brave Little State podcast
OK Google, play But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids podcast

*If this command isn't working for you, try another local VPR News or VPR Classical callsign and frequency near you. Still no luck? Click here for some examples from Google of other variations to try too.

While the Google Home platform evolves, we are interested in hearing how you use Google Home. Click here to send us some feedback!

Apple Homepod

I want to...General Command
Play VPR NewsHey Siri, play VPR News radio
Play VPR ClassicalAvailable via Airplay*
Get the latest NPR newscastHey Siri, play the latest news from NPR
Listen to a VPR podcastHey Siri, play Brave Little State podcast
Subscribe to a VPR podcastHey Siri, subscribe to Vermont Edition podcast
Change the playing speedHey Siri, play this faster or Hey Siri, play this slower

*Apple Music does not permit third-party "music only" radio stations. To play VPR Classical, we recommend using the VPR mobile app and using Airplay to send the audio to your Homepod.

Try these, and please let us know if it works!

These services are changing a lot. We'll keep this information updated, but please drop us a line to tell us how you use smart speakers!