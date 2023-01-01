Listen To Vermont Public On Your Smart Speaker
Activate our voices with yours. Learn how to make Vermont Public come alive on your smart speaker!
Note: Some of these commands have not yet been updated to reflect our new name, Vermont Public.
Amazon Alexa | Google Home | Apple Homepod
Smart speakers are a great way to listen to all your favorite news, music and podcasts from Vermont Public and NPR. Smart speakers are ready to go off the shelf, but you can enable skills or apps to provide even greater control over your listening experience. Click on your smart speaker above to jump to some quick instructions!
Amazon Alexa
|I want to...
|General Command
|With NPR One Skill
|With VPR Skill
|Play Vermont Public
|Alexa, play Vermont Public
|Play Vermont Public Classical
|Alexa, play Vermont Public Classical radio
|Play VPR News
|Alexa, play NPR
|Alexa, play NPR One
|Alexa, play VPR News
|Play VPR Classical
|Alexa, play VPR Classical on TuneIn
|-
|Alexa, open Vermont Public Radio and play VPR Classical
|Get the latest newscast
|Alexa, play the latest news from NPR
|Alexa, ask NPR One to play the latest news
|Alexa, open Vermont Public Radio and play the latest news
|Play Vermont Edition podcast
|Alexa, play Vermont Edition podcast
|Alexa, ask NPR One to play Vermont Edition
|Alexa, open Vermont Public Radio and play Vermont Edition
|Play a Vermont Public podcast
|Alexa, play Brave Little State podcast
|Alexa, ask NPR One to play But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids
|Alexa, open Vermont Public Radio and play Vermont Edition
For even more commands and examples of what you can do with Alexa and VPR, check out this VPR Blog post.
Google Home
|I want to...
|General Command
|Play Vermont Public
|OK Google, play Vermont Public
|Play Vermont Public Classical
|OK Google, play Vermont Public Classical
|Play VPR News*
|OK Google, open NPR and play VPR News
|Play VPR Classical
|OK Google, open NPR and play VPR Classical
|Get the latest newscast
|OK Google, play the latest news from NPR
|Play Vermont Edition podcast
|OK Google, play Vermont Edition podcast
|Play a Vermont Public podcast
|OK Google, play Brave Little State podcast
|OK Google, play But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids podcast
*If this command isn't working for you, try another local VPR News or VPR Classical callsign and frequency near you. Still no luck? Click here for some examples from Google of other variations to try too.
While the Google Home platform evolves, we are interested in hearing how you use Google Home. Click here to send us some feedback!
Apple Homepod
|I want to...
|General Command
|Play VPR News
|Hey Siri, play VPR News radio
|Play VPR Classical
|Available via Airplay*
|Get the latest NPR newscast
|Hey Siri, play the latest news from NPR
|Listen to a VPR podcast
|Hey Siri, play Brave Little State podcast
|Subscribe to a VPR podcast
|Hey Siri, subscribe to Vermont Edition podcast
|Change the playing speed
|Hey Siri, play this faster or Hey Siri, play this slower
*Apple Music does not permit third-party "music only" radio stations. To play VPR Classical, we recommend using the VPR mobile app and using Airplay to send the audio to your Homepod.
Try these, and please let us know if it works!
These services are changing a lot. We'll keep this information updated, but please drop us a line to tell us how you use smart speakers!