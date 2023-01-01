Listen To Vermont Public On Your Smart Speaker

Activate our voices with yours. Learn how to make Vermont Public come alive on your smart speaker!

Note: Some of these commands have not yet been updated to reflect our new name, Vermont Public.

Amazon Alexa | Google Home | Apple Homepod

Smart speakers are a great way to listen to all your favorite news, music and podcasts from Vermont Public and NPR. Smart speakers are ready to go off the shelf, but you can enable skills or apps to provide even greater control over your listening experience. Click on your smart speaker above to jump to some quick instructions!

Amazon Alexa

I want to... General Command With NPR One Skill With VPR Skill Play Vermont Public Alexa, play Vermont Public Play Vermont Public Classical Alexa, play Vermont Public Classical radio Play VPR News Alexa, play NPR Alexa, play NPR One Alexa, play VPR News Play VPR Classical Alexa, play VPR Classical on TuneIn - Alexa, open Vermont Public Radio and play VPR Classical Get the latest newscast Alexa, play the latest news from NPR Alexa, ask NPR One to play the latest news Alexa, open Vermont Public Radio and play the latest news Play Vermont Edition podcast Alexa, play Vermont Edition podcast Alexa, ask NPR One to play Vermont Edition Alexa, open Vermont Public Radio and play Vermont Edition Play a Vermont Public podcast Alexa, play Brave Little State podcast Alexa, ask NPR One to play But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids Alexa, open Vermont Public Radio and play Vermont Edition

For even more commands and examples of what you can do with Alexa and VPR, check out this VPR Blog post.

Google Home

I want to... General Command Play Vermont Public OK Google, play Vermont Public Play Vermont Public Classical OK Google, play Vermont Public Classical Play VPR News* OK Google, open NPR and play VPR News Play VPR Classical OK Google, open NPR and play VPR Classical Get the latest newscast OK Google, play the latest news from NPR Play Vermont Edition podcast OK Google, play Vermont Edition podcast Play a Vermont Public podcast OK Google, play Brave Little State podcast OK Google, play But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids podcast

*If this command isn't working for you, try another local VPR News or VPR Classical callsign and frequency near you. Still no luck? Click here for some examples from Google of other variations to try too.

While the Google Home platform evolves, we are interested in hearing how you use Google Home. Click here to send us some feedback!

Apple Homepod

I want to... General Command Play VPR News Hey Siri, play VPR News radio Play VPR Classical Available via Airplay* Get the latest NPR newscast Hey Siri, play the latest news from NPR Listen to a VPR podcast Hey Siri, play Brave Little State podcast Subscribe to a VPR podcast Hey Siri, subscribe to Vermont Edition podcast Change the playing speed Hey Siri, play this faster or Hey Siri, play this slower

*Apple Music does not permit third-party "music only" radio stations. To play VPR Classical, we recommend using the VPR mobile app and using Airplay to send the audio to your Homepod.

Try these, and please let us know if it works!

These services are changing a lot. We'll keep this information updated, but please drop us a line to tell us how you use smart speakers!