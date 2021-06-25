For tickets and more, check out our Eventbrite page. You can also follow us on Facebook to learn about upcoming events!
Here at But Why, we’re bursting at the seams with excitement about our two new books, and we want to celebrate with you! Join us for a virtual book launch party on July 6 and/or join us for an in-person event on July 10.
Join Mitch Wertlieb for an evening of poetry readings and discussion Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. with Vermont poets Kerrin McCadden, Rajnii Eddins, Bianca Stone and Reuben Jackson.
Join us for a virtual screening of the Oscar nominated film Thursday, April 7 at 7 p.m. The audience will be able to take part in a live chat throughout the film.
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW will make its first visit to Vermont at the Shelburne Museum in July for an all-day appraisal event!
Join us for a screening of For the Love of Rutland followed by a panel discussion led by VPR's Nina Keck.
Eye On The Sky is in its 40th year and we’re celebrating with stories! Join us for a virtual anniversary party Sunday, Mar. 13 at 4 p.m.
Join us Thursday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. for a preview screening of 'Apart', a film by Jennifer Redfearn that tells the stories of three incarcerated women.
What happens when a migrant crossing the border goes missing? Join us for a preview screening of Missing In Brooks County, a new film from Independent Lens. Following the screening we'll host a live Q&A with Jacob Bricca, the film's producer + editor. Hosted by Eric Ford, Director of Content Partnership at VPR + Vermont PBS.
In case you missed it this event is now available to watch any time.
In case you missed it, Storm Lake premieres on Independent Lens on Monday, November 15th at 10PM on Vermont PBS. And you can catch the fascinating conversation that followed the screening on YouTube.